U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been caught between two prerogatives throughout the pandemic — his sober commitment to "follow the science" and his instinctive opposition to heavy-handed restrictions.

Why it matters: He now faces pressure from the opposition Labour Party to agree to a two-week "circuit breaker" lockdown, which the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies believes would reduce deaths before the end of the year by 29%–49%. But he's also under pressure from many in his Conservative Party to rule out any such measures.

Driving the news: Johnson's government is imposing new tiered restrictions in England, with Liverpool first to enter a local lockdown and London now facing "tier two" restrictions, which include a ban on indoor gatherings involving multiple households.

The opposition is fierce. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has vowed to "stand firm" against plans to shift his city to "tier three" — which would see pubs closed and travel restricted — unless the government also provides economic support.

Amid a response seen by many as muddled, Johnson's approval rating has fallen from April's high of 66% down to 35%.

Other parts of the U.K. are heading in their own directions.

Northern Ireland is closing schools for two weeks and shuttering all bars and restaurants for at least a month.

Wales is weighing a "circuit breaker" lockdown and has announced an unprecedented ban on travel from hot spots elsewhere in the U.K. despite vocal opposition from the government in Westminster.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has consistently been out ahead of Johnson in announcing new restrictions. Frustration with Johnson's pandemic performance has contributed to a swell in support for Scottish independence — now at a record-high 58%, according to Ipsos.

The bottom line: The U.K. was remarkably united throughout the first wave. That's not the case heading into the second.

Johnson's announcement on Friday that the Brexit process has stalled and the U.K. should prepared for a no deal split from the EU at year's end won't help matters.

