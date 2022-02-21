Sign up for our daily briefing

Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England

Shawna Chen

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from 10 Downing Street in London on Feb. 21, 2022. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ended England's self-isolation requirement for people who test positive for COVID despite pushback from scientists.

Why it matters: Though the government still advises people with COVID to stay at home and avoid contact with others, Johnson said that Monday's move, which goes into effect Feb. 24, will aim to treat COVID like any other transmissible illness.

Details: In addition to ending the self-isolation requirement, fully vaccinated close contacts and those under the age of 18 will no longer be required to test daily for seven days after Feb. 24.

  • Close contacts who aren't fully vaccinated won't need to self-isolate either.
  • England will also end medicine delivery services and self-isolation support payments for those who miss work.
  • Only "at-risk groups" will be able to access free COVID tests starting April 1.
  • The new rules won't apply to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which all have the authority to make their own health regulations.

What they're saying: Though Johnson emphasized that the pandemic is far from over, he told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the country is "moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility."

Yes, but: Scientists warn that ending the requirements would impair the country's ability to track and detect cases.

  • Surveillance for the virus is "an early warning system if you like, which tells us about new variants emerging and gives an ability to monitor whether those new variants are indeed causing more severe disease than Omicron did," Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group that created the AstraZeneca vaccine, told AP.

Worth noting: The announcement comes days after Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for the virus.

Erin Doherty
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Pedestrian deaths are surging

Expand chart
Data: Governors Highway Safety Association; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Pedestrian deaths from cars soared to record levels during the pandemic, according to data from the Governor's Highway Safety Association.

Why it matters: An uptick in dangerous driving behavior during the pandemic contributed to the dramatic increase in pedestrian deaths in 2020, despite less drivers being on the road.

Dave Lawler
39 mins ago - World

Putin to decide whether to recognize separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine

Data: Mapbox/OSCE as of Feb. 14, 2022; Map: Will Chase/Axios

Russian President Vladimir Putin ended an extraordinary televised meeting with his Security Council on Monday by saying he'd decide by the end of the day whether to recognize two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Why it matters: The separatists don't hold all of the territory they claim and have asked for Russian military assistance. Recognition could thus be a de facto declaration of war from Putin.

Zachary BasuSara Fischer
Updated 53 mins ago - World

Russian disinformation frenzy seeds groundwork for Ukraine invasion

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Russia is testing its agility at weaponizing state media to win backing at home, in occupied territories in eastern Ukraine and with sympathizers abroad for a war of aggression.

The big picture: State media has pivoted from accusing the West of hysterical warnings about a non-existent invasion to pumping out minute-by-minute coverage of the tensions.

