Parliament again thwarts Boris Johnson on Brexit

After approving Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in principle, Parliament rejected the expedited timeline on which Johnson aimed to finalize it — making his pledge to take the U.K. out of the EU by Oct. 31 all but impossible.

Why it matters: This was nearly a massive victory for Johnson, as it's the first time Parliament — which rejected Theresa May's deal three times — expressed approval for any Brexit plan. Now it's over to the EU to determine whether to grant an extension, though the bloc is widely expected to do so.