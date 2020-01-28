BorgWarner to buy Delphi Technologies for $3.3 billion

BorgWarner, a leading supplier of vehicle power train components, agreed Tuesday to buy electronics manufacturer Delphi Technologies in a stock deal worth $3.3 billion.

Why it matters: The auto industry is on the cusp of a major shift to electric vehicles, but with many consumers still on the fence, the timing of the transition is unclear. The deal give BorgWarner the flexibility to offer a variety of gasoline, hybrid and electric powertrain systems for both passenger and commercial vehicles as it prepares for the future.

