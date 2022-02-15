Sign up for our daily briefing
The robot dog. Photo: Courtesy of Ghost Robotics.
The planned use of robot dogs along the U.S.-Mexico border is already facing skepticism from members of both political parties.
Driving the news: U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents a border district where robot dogs could be dispatched, told Axios the technology is "ghoulish" and a waste.
Details: A research and development arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently announced it has been working with the Philadelphia-based company Ghost Robotics to develop a robot dog for the border.
- The dogs can transmit real-time video and other data back to human operators while climbing over sand, rocks and hills.
- Ghost Robotics CEO Jiren Parikh told Axios the robot dogs have special sensors and can carry equipment to identify drugs, nuclear materials and chemical weapons.
In a statement to Axios, the Department of Homeland Security said this project is still in the research and development phase and there is currently no timetable to deploy the robots.
- The agency said the robots are not designed or being tested to engage with migrants.
What they're saying: “Militarizing our border is wasteful and evidence of our country's long-standing failure to address migration in a strategic, intelligent way," Escobar told Axios.
- "The new ‘border robot dogs’ are a ghoulish repudiation of America's values, and are potentially very dangerous, presenting a significant liability for the American taxpayer."
- Instead, Escobar said the U.S. government should be focusing on the root causes of migration in the Western Hemisphere.
U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.), who represents a border district next to Escobar's, said she supports more technology along the border but doesn't know if robot dogs are the answer.
- “Our broken southern border does need technological enhancements, but so-called 'robot dogs' are an impractical distraction that won’t make a lick of difference unless the Biden administration and DHS start enforcing our immigration laws," Herrell told Axios.
Flashback: The New York Police Department last year terminated its contract for a robotic dog with company Boston Dynamics after residents complained.
- Its presence at a hostage situation at a public housing building in Manhattan caused a fierce backlash among residents and politicians who saw it as alienating and a waste of taxpayer money.
- Digidog, agile enough to climb stairs, was never armed but came when the nation was locked in nationwide protests against police following the death of George Floyd.
Be smart: Robot dogs have been a source of fascination (and fear) since videos of prototypes appeared online and one such robot garnered excitement at a 2017 TED talk.
- A video of one robot dog by tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee known as MKBHD was viewed more than six million times.
