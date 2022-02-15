The planned use of robot dogs along the U.S.-Mexico border is already facing skepticism from members of both political parties.

Driving the news: U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents a border district where robot dogs could be dispatched, told Axios the technology is "ghoulish" and a waste.

Details: A research and development arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently announced it has been working with the Philadelphia-based company Ghost Robotics to develop a robot dog for the border.

The dogs can transmit real-time video and other data back to human operators while climbing over sand, rocks and hills.

Ghost Robotics CEO Jiren Parikh told Axios the robot dogs have special sensors and can carry equipment to identify drugs, nuclear materials and chemical weapons.

In a statement to Axios, the Department of Homeland Security said this project is still in the research and development phase and there is currently no timetable to deploy the robots.

The agency said the robots are not designed or being tested to engage with migrants.

What they're saying: “Militarizing our border is wasteful and evidence of our country's long-standing failure to address migration in a strategic, intelligent way," Escobar told Axios.

"The new ‘border robot dogs’ are a ghoulish repudiation of America's values, and are potentially very dangerous, presenting a significant liability for the American taxpayer."

Instead, Escobar said the U.S. government should be focusing on the root causes of migration in the Western Hemisphere.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.), who represents a border district next to Escobar's, said she supports more technology along the border but doesn't know if robot dogs are the answer.

“Our broken southern border does need technological enhancements, but so-called 'robot dogs' are an impractical distraction that won’t make a lick of difference unless the Biden administration and DHS start enforcing our immigration laws," Herrell told Axios.

Flashback: The New York Police Department last year terminated its contract for a robotic dog with company Boston Dynamics after residents complained.

Its presence at a hostage situation at a public housing building in Manhattan caused a fierce backlash among residents and politicians who saw it as alienating and a waste of taxpayer money.

Digidog, agile enough to climb stairs, was never armed but came when the nation was locked in nationwide protests against police following the death of George Floyd.

Be smart: Robot dogs have been a source of fascination (and fear) since videos of prototypes appeared online and one such robot garnered excitement at a 2017 TED talk.

A video of one robot dog by tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee known as MKBHD was viewed more than six million times.

Subscribe to Axios Latino and get more news that matters about Latinos and Latin America, delivered right to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.