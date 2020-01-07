Dairy producer Borden files for bankruptcy

The private equity angle: Borden was acquired in 2017 by Washington, D.C.-based buyout firm ACON Investments.

The bottom line: "Consumption of fluid milk, which accounts for the vast majority of Borden’s revenue, has been declining for decades, with per capita consumption down about 40% since 1975, according to Agriculture Department data. Meanwhile, dairy alternatives like milks from soy, oats, almonds and other sources have been on the rise," writes the New York Times.

