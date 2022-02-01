Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Martín Espada: Photo: Courtey of Espada
Martín Espada, the recipient of the 2021 National Book Award for poetry whose past works were the targets of conservative outrage, is urging authors of recently banned bo0ks to forge on.
The big picture: The Brooklyn-born poet is one of only a handful of Latinos to win the award.
Details: Espada tackles the everyday lives of people struggling with poverty, migration, climate change and loneliness in his latest collection, "Floaters: Poems"
- His title poem, "Floaters," is based on the infamous 2019 photograph of migrants Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, and his toddler daughter, Valeria, who were found dead in the Rio Grande.
- "Floaters" is a term used by some in the Border Patrol to described drowned migrants.
What they're saying: "The same insidious forms of racism that motivated me to speak as a poet 30 plus years ago...is still there," Espada told Axios.
- "It's important for us not to let the oppressors expropriate language and take it away from the rest of us...The word floaters is obviously a case in point."
Yes, but: While Espada says he's encouraged by racial progress and more Latino writers getting published, barriers remain, and actions like books bans are attempts to reverse gains.
- "There is always a movement afoot to pull books off shelves...But we always find a way to read them. Bans don't work."
The American Library Association said it tracked 330 book challenges just from September through November 2021, showing a massive rise in attempts to ban books.
- In 2020, amid the new pandemic and remote schooling, it cited only 156 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services.
- Books by Elizabeth Acevedo, Alire Sáenz, and other Latino and Latina authors have landed on banned book lists tracked by the American Library Association.
Flashback: Espada's 1998 collection of essays, "Zapata’s Disciple," was the target of book bans in Texas and Arizona.
- Conservative critics took issue with his essays about censorship, Latinos fighting poverty and language.
- At one reading in Tucson, Arizona, a bomb threat forced Espada and his audience into the parking lot while police scanned the bookstore.
Don't forget: Espada started as a bilingual education lawyer in the Boston area before becoming a lawyer.
- The post-Nuyorican Poets Cafe movement writer was influenced by the Puerto Rican writers before him like Sandra María Esteves, Nicholasa Mohr and Jack Agüeros.
Further reading: Hear Martín Espada read "Latin Night at the Pawnshop" from Russell Contreras' 2007 Boston Globe story on the poet.
Get more news that matters about Latinos in the hemisphere, delivered right to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sign up for the Axios Latino newsletter.