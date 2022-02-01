Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Poet Martín Espada knows a thing or two about banned books

Russell Contreras

Martín Espada: Photo: Courtey of Espada

Martín Espada, the recipient of the 2021 National Book Award for poetry whose past works were the targets of conservative outrage, is urging authors of recently banned bo0ks to forge on.

The big picture: The Brooklyn-born poet is one of only a handful of Latinos to win the award.

Details: Espada tackles the everyday lives of people struggling with poverty, migration, climate change and loneliness in his latest collection, "Floaters: Poems"

  • His title poem, "Floaters," is based on the infamous 2019 photograph of migrants Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, and his toddler daughter, Valeria, who were found dead in the Rio Grande.
  • "Floaters" is a term used by some in the Border Patrol to described drowned migrants.

What they're saying: "The same insidious forms of racism that motivated me to speak as a poet 30 plus years ago...is still there," Espada told Axios.

  • "It's important for us not to let the oppressors expropriate language and take it away from the rest of us...The word floaters is obviously a case in point."

Yes, but: While Espada says he's encouraged by racial progress and more Latino writers getting published, barriers remain, and actions like books bans are attempts to reverse gains.

  • "There is always a movement afoot to pull books off shelves...But we always find a way to read them. Bans don't work."

The American Library Association said it tracked 330 book challenges just from September through November 2021, showing a massive rise in attempts to ban books.

  • In 2020, amid the new pandemic and remote schooling, it cited only 156 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services.
  • Books by Elizabeth Acevedo, Alire Sáenz, and other Latino and Latina authors have landed on banned book lists tracked by the American Library Association.

Flashback: Espada's 1998 collection of essays, "Zapata’s Disciple," was the target of book bans in Texas and Arizona.

  • Conservative critics took issue with his essays about censorship, Latinos fighting poverty and language.
  • At one reading in Tucson, Arizona, a bomb threat forced Espada and his audience into the parking lot while police scanned the bookstore.

Don't forget: Espada started as a bilingual education lawyer in the Boston area before becoming a lawyer.

  • The post-Nuyorican Poets Cafe movement writer was influenced by the Puerto Rican writers before him like Sandra María Esteves, Nicholasa Mohr and Jack Agüeros.

Further reading: Hear Martín Espada read "Latin Night at the Pawnshop" from Russell Contreras' 2007 Boston Globe story on the poet.

Get more news that matters about Latinos in the hemisphere, delivered right to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sign up for the Axios Latino newsletter.

Go deeper

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
1 min ago - Health

Over 1 million years of life lost to drug overdoses

Expand chart
Data: Hall et. al, JAMA 2020; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Adolescents and young adults lost an estimated 1.2 million years of life due to unintentional drug overdoses over five years, according to a study published in JAMA.

What they found: About 3,300 adolescents ages 10–19 years old died of an unintentional drug overdose in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019, representing about 187,078 years of life lost, researchers from Ohio State University said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. traffic deaths rise at record pace

Police investigating a six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck in Cerritos, California, on Jan. 5. Photo: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

An estimated 31,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January through September 2021, an increase of about 12%, according to new government data released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The data represents the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of any year since 2006 and the highest percentage increase in the history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which has been in use since 1975.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianSara Fischer
16 mins ago - World

COVID threatens China's Olympic prestige

Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

COVID is likely to cause a decline in the viewership, fanfare, and prestige usually associated with hosting the Olympics.

The big picture: Empty stadiums, a ban on foreign visitors, and a COVID-powered migration among global viewers away from TV and to streaming is likely to reduce the attention Beijing was hoping to garner from the Games.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow