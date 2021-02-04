Sign up for our daily briefing

The bond market gets optimistic

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The markets are more optimistic about growth and inflation than they have been in over four years.

Driving the news: That's the signal being sent by the U.S. Treasury bond yield curve, where 10-year notes now yield a full percentage point more than their one-year equivalents.

  • That might not seem like a lot, but in a world of zero interest rates, it's important. It's a sign the markets are betting that Fed policy will work in terms of creating inflation — something it has signally failed to do over the past decade.

By the numbers: The 10-year breakeven inflation rate — a measure of inflation expectations — has risen to 2.19%, its highest level since 2014.

  • The Fed has said that it wants to see inflation above 2% for some time before it starts raising interest rates.

The bottom line: Inflation is an important part of what the economy needs right now.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inflation expectations are highest since 2013

Expand chart
Data: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. inflation expectations continue to rise, as the 5-year breakeven rate hit its highest in nearly eight years on Wednesday.

What's happening: Inflation expectations are climbing at a torrid pace thanks largely to massive lending by the Fed and big government stimulus programs, with both expected to continue at a sizable pace for some time.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
8 hours ago - World

Trouble brewing in the eurozone

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing lockdowns, a mutating virus and a botched vaccine rollout have the eurozone headed for a double-dip recession, weighing heavily on its currency and pushing the dollar higher.

Why it matters: The weak dollar (down 10% from its 2020 highs) has been a linchpin for some of the biggest consensus trades this year — strong commodities, skyrocketing U.S. equity prices and emerging market stocks and bonds.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
11 mins ago - Health

How CRISPR might help diagnose and halt dangerous outbreaks faster

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Gene-editing may lead the next generation of diagnostics that could help to quickly stop disease outbreaks and pandemics.

The big picture: New mRNA vaccine platforms, up-and-coming CRISPR diagnostics and other genomics-based tools may be the key to halting future pandemics. Their "plug and play" characteristics should allow a short turnaround to diagnose a pathogen, contact-trace suspected carriers, and develop a protective vaccine, experts tell Axios.

