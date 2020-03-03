Bolt Mobility raises $30 million for electric scooter rollout

Bolt Mobility, a Miami Beach-based electric scooter company co-founded by Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, announced Tuesday that it closed a Series A funding round, bringing total investment to $30 million at a $100 million valuation.

Why it matters: Bolt, led by former General Motors mobility executive Julia Steyn, is entering a crowded field in which many competitors are losing money and cutting back after two years of explosive growth.

Details: The funding round was led by Rokk3r Fuel ExO, a Miami-based global venture capital firm geared toward early-stage companies.

Bolt currently operates 5,000 scooters in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Alexandria, Arlington, Richmond, Nashville, Atlanta, Portland, and Paris.

It is approved to soon launch in several more cities across the U.S. and Europe.

Of note: Bolt also announced that Ed Welburn, GM's former vice president of global design, is joining the company as an advisor.