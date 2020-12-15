Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Boko Haram leader claims responsibility for hundreds of abducted Nigerian students

School bags and other items belonging to students at the Government Science school are seen on the floor where gunmen abducted students. Photo: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

A man claiming to be a leader in Nigeria’s Boko Haram claimed in an unverified audio message released on Tuesday that the armed group was responsible for the kidnapping of over 330 students from an all-boys school in the northwestern state of Katsina last week, the Associated Press reports.

The big picture: Boko Haram have been terrorizing Nigeria and its neighboring countries for years. The group has carried out several mass abductions, including the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls in the town of Chibok in 2014.

  • Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 children, according to UNICEF.

Why it matters: There is some doubt rising over the veracity of the claim, which came from a man who identified himself as the group's leader, lacked details or any sort of proof, per CNN.

  • The kidnapping also took place outside of Boko Haram's usual area of activity as they generally focus on the northeast side of the country.

Details: Although the message claimed that Boko Haram targeted the school because of the group's goal to stop "western" education in Nigeria, a government official told CNN that the kidnappers had been in touch with a teacher of the school, raising the prospect of a ransom negotiation.

  • More than 337 students are missing, but government officials said the number for how many were kidnapped remains unclear as some children ran away during the attack and others escaped to their villages and found their way back to the school over the weekend, CNN reports.
  • On Friday, a large number of attackers riding motorcycles attacked the school. Some of the students managed to escaped, but those captured were split into groups and taken into the surrounding forests, per Al Jazeera.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Renewed Paycheck Protection Program again set to cover VC-backed companies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Congress and the White House are continuing their tortoise act on economic stimulus, all while telling us that help is almost certainly, maybe, on its way.

The state of play: One thing most elected officials agree on is the need for a reauthorized Paycheck Protection Program, which would provide forgivable loans to struggling small businesses.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell congratulates Joe Biden on becoming president-elect

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) officially addressed Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, saying in a speech on the Senate floor: "The Electoral College has spoken."

Why it matters: McConnell is the most prominent Republican to concede that President Trump lost the November election and congratulate Biden on his victory.

Ashley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

Europe triples down on tough rules for tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The European Union Tuesday unveiled sweeping new proposals to control tech industry giants as "gatekeepers" who could be fined up to 10% of their revenue for breaking EU rules on competition.

Why it matters: Tech industry insiders tell Axios they view the proposed European laws as more restrictive than anything the companies face in the U.S. — and also tougher than anything else Europe has previously proposed.

