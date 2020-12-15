Boko Haram leader claims responsibility for hundreds of abducted Nigerian students

A man claiming to be a leader in Nigeria’s Boko Haram claimed in an unverified audio message released on Tuesday that the armed group was responsible for the kidnapping of over 330 students from an all-boys school in the northwestern state of Katsina last week, the Associated Press reports.

The big picture: Boko Haram have been terrorizing Nigeria and its neighboring countries for years. The group has carried out several mass abductions, including the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls in the town of Chibok in 2014.

Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 children, according to UNICEF.

Why it matters: There is some doubt rising over the veracity of the claim, which came from a man who identified himself as the group's leader, lacked details or any sort of proof, per CNN.

The kidnapping also took place outside of Boko Haram's usual area of activity as they generally focus on the northeast side of the country.

Details: Although the message claimed that Boko Haram targeted the school because of the group's goal to stop "western" education in Nigeria, a government official told CNN that the kidnappers had been in touch with a teacher of the school, raising the prospect of a ransom negotiation.