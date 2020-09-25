Boeing's germ-zapper could ease COVID-19 travel woes

Airlines could soon have another tool to help disinfect their airplanes and protect passengers from the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Air travel remains severely depressed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The industry won't recover until passengers feel confident they won't be infected in flight by fellow travelers.

What's happening: Boeing designed and developed a prototype for an ultraviolet wand to disinfect high-touch surfaces and is now licensing the technology to a Florida-based company, Healthe, for manufacturing.