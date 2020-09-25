35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Boeing's germ-zapper could ease COVID-19 travel woes

Boeing's UV wand can disinfect high-touch surfaces. Photo: Boeing

Airlines could soon have another tool to help disinfect their airplanes and protect passengers from the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Air travel remains severely depressed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The industry won't recover until passengers feel confident they won't be infected in flight by fellow travelers.

What's happening: Boeing designed and developed a prototype for an ultraviolet wand to disinfect high-touch surfaces and is now licensing the technology to a Florida-based company, Healthe, for manufacturing.

  • The UV wand is designed to disinfect compact spaces such as the flight deck, galley and lavatories.
  • It's a complement to existing sanitization methods such as electrostatic spraying and high-efficiency air filters.
  • The technology could be available for airlines in late fall, Boeing said.

Updated 15 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will move forward with its own review of coronavirus vaccines even if the Food and Drug Administration approves one or more for distribution and public use.

Why it matters: The motion could sow further public doubt that the federal government could release a vaccine based on political motives rather than safety and efficacy.

7 hours ago - Health

Young people accounted for 20% of coronavirus cases this summer

Hundreds of beachgoers pack in without social distancing in July. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

People in their 20s accounted for more than 20% of all COVID-19 cases between June and August, analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, bringing the median age of coronavirus patients to 37, down from 46 in the spring.

Why it matters: Young people are less vulnerable to serious illness, but they contributed to community spread over the summer, the analysis says — meaning they likely infected older, higher-risk people, especially in the South.

Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. EST: 32,273,576 — Total deaths: 983,751 — Total recoveries: 22,261,136Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m EST: 6,980,104 — Total deaths: 202,827 — Total recoveries: 2,710,183 — Total tests: 98,481,026Map.
  3. Health: Young people accounted for 20% of cases this summer.
  4. Business: The expiration of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance looms.
  5. Education: Where bringing students back to school is most risky
