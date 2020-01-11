Boeing supplier to lay off more than 20% of Kansas workforce

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems announced Friday it will lay off more than 20% of its workforce in Wichita, Kansas, just one day after documents were revealed confirming that Boeing employees had raised concerns about the 737 MAX's safety, AP reports.

Why it matters: The roughly 2,800 layoffs are a sign that Boeing's difficulties are beginning to ripple out, AP writes. Spirit AeroSystems, Witchita's largest employer, cites the "ongoing uncertainty" surrounding Boeing's 737 MAX jet as the primary reason for the layoffs, the Washington Post notes.