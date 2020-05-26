44 mins ago - Science

The other commercial crew partner

Boeing's Starliner. Photo: NASA

As SpaceX and NASA gear up for the company's historic crewed launch on Wednesday, Boeing — the space agency's other launch partner — is still waiting in the wings for its crewed debut.

Why it matters: While SpaceX is getting all the glory right now as the first company to make it to the pad to launch astronauts, Boeing has also been working toward the same goal since 2014.

  • "There's a little personal disappointment, but in the end ... it comes down to the fact that it's got to be done," Boeing's test pilot astronaut Chris Ferguson told Axios.

Background: Boeing's development of its Starliner capsule has encountered some recent issues.

  • The company's uncrewed test flight in December ended earlier than planned when the spacecraft couldn't make it to the space station due to issues that cropped up not long after launch.
  • Boeing — which is in the process of fixing the issues that lead to the troubled test — will now need to re-do that uncrewed flight later this year before moving on to its first mission with astronaut onboard.

Between the lines: Both companies have been working together and with NASA to get to their first crewed launches, but there has been fierce competition along the way.

  • Boeing — a longtime NASA contractor — was seen as having the distinct advantage over SpaceX, which, when it was picked for the program, was regarded as the young upstart built on a billionaire's dreams.

Yes, but: Ferguson sees the crewed SpaceX launch as something of an advantage for Boeing.

  • SpaceX going first will allow Boeing to track how the company's plans for the lead up to launch differ from their own.
  • "I'll watch the whole thing," Ferguson said. "I hope to soak it all in as not just a competitor/partner but as a curious astronaut."



A reckoning for Russia's space program

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

SpaceX's first attempt at launching astronauts from American soil this week is a historic moment that will stress the decades-long relationship between the U.S. and Russia in space.

Why it matters: Since the Cold War, the U.S. and Russia have collaborated intimately in space. As the U.S. regains the ability to launch people with its own rockets, the future of Russia's already struggling civil space program — and how the U.S. will collaborate with it — is unclear.



World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care in France have decreased compared to last week, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday, with over 2,000 fewer citizens in the hospital. However, fatalities have plateaued.

By the numbers: Almost 5.5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, and more than 2.2 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.6 million tests). The U.K. is reporting over 37,000 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside the U.S.



FBI to investigate death of black man after video shows officer kneeling on neck

A man protesting near the area where a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The FBI will investigate the death of a black man for possible civil rights violations after video emerged of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the man's neck for several minutes, ignoring protests that he couldn't breathe, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The latest: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted Tuesday afternoon that four officers involved in the incident have been terminated. "This is the right call," he added.

