Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday that he plans to contribute a substantial amount of the "tens of millions of dollars" he's forgoing in bonus pay to the compensation funds the company has set up for the families of the victims of the two 737 MAX crashes.
The backdrop: Speaking at the New York Times' Dealbook conference, Muilenburg said the decision to forgo his bonuses came after he met last week with the families of the victims of the crashes caused by faulty technology in the company's signature plane.
Yes, but: He didn't detail how much he'd donate.
- It's also unclear if he's actually taking the bonus and then donating some of it. Axios has reached out to Boeing for details.
The big picture: Last week, Muilenburg took heat from lawmakers about his 2018 compensation — which included a $13.1 million bonus, per CNBC — in light of the incidents.
- Muilenburg, who has been pressed to resign, said that he had "thought about resigning" in the wake of the 737 MAX crisis, but he didn't see "running away from a challenge" as the "right solution."
