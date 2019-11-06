Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday that he plans to contribute a substantial amount of the "tens of millions of dollars" he's forgoing in bonus pay to the compensation funds the company has set up for the families of the victims of the two 737 MAX crashes.

The backdrop: Speaking at the New York Times' Dealbook conference, Muilenburg said the decision to forgo his bonuses came after he met last week with the families of the victims of the crashes caused by faulty technology in the company's signature plane.