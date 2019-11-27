FAA says it will inspect each Boeing 737 MAX before delivery

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a letter Tuesday that it intends to individually inspect and approve every 737 MAX before Boeing can deliver them to airlines, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Despite public pressure from Boeing to get the 737 MAX back in the air as soon as January, the agency's decision removes the aircraft maker's authority to perform its own pre-delivery safety checks and sign-offs — and could draw out the aircraft's ungrounding process.

