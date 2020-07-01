1 hour ago - World

Top Democrat introduces amendment to sanction Putin for alleged Russian bounties

Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced an amendment on Wednesday that would require the Trump administration to impose asset freezing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials involved in alleged bounties to Taliban-linked militants.

Why it matters: It's the first legislative proposal related to the controversy over the alleged Russian bounty scheme, which President Trump and other top officials have sought to downplay as unverified intelligence.

  • Trump has denied that he was briefed on the matter before it was first reported by the New York Times last week. On Wednesday, he tweeted that the reports are a "Fake News Media Hoax started to slander me & the Republican Party."
  • A follow-up story from the Times reported that the intelligence was included in the written President's Daily Brief in February.

Details: Menendez's proposal to the annual defense bill would seek to ...

  • Impose asset freezing and visa banning sanctions on Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other officials involved in targeting U.S. or allied forces in Afghanistan.
  • Impose banking restrictions on entities across the Russian defense sector.
  • Expand sanctions against Russian oligarchs who are close to Putin.

What he's saying: “As more details continue to surface on this despicable Russian campaign, Donald Trump has proven once again that he is incapable of protecting our troops and our country." Menendez said in a statement.

  • "Congress must again step up and defend our people and institutions from Kremlin aggression. It would be unconscionable if the Senate let this moment pass. The NDAA should not move forward without consideration of this amendment.”

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Jun 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Schiff: "Unfathomable" Trump would invite Putin to G7 if he knew of Russian bounties

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on CNN Monday that it would be "unfathomable" if President Trump knew about intelligence that Russian operatives allegedly paid Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops and still invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to rejoin the G7 summit in September.

Why it matters: Schiff is one of several bipartisan members of Congress who have urged the Trump administration to provide answers in the wake of bombshell media reports about the alleged Russian bounties. He told CNN that he and several other House Democrats will be briefed on the intelligence on Tuesday morning.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Jun 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Top Republican demands answers from White House over reports of Russian bounties

Liz Cheney. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tweeted on Sunday morning that the Trump administration must provide answers about media reports that U.S. intelligence found that a Russian military spy unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: Cheney, the chair of the House Republican Conference, is the highest-ranking GOP figure in Congress to question the White House on the explosive reports of Russian bounties, which — if true — would mark a major escalation in U.S.-Russian relations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Updated Jun 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump: Intelligence didn't find Russian bounties on U.S. troops claim credible

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Sunday night that officials didn't brief him on alleged intelligence that a Russian military spy unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan because "they did not find this info credible."

Why it matters: Kremlin involvement with the Taliban that resulted in the death of American troops would mark a massive escalation in the U.S.-Russian relationship. Trump has already faced intense criticism over reports that he knew about the intelligence and took no action.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow