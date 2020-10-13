2 hours ago - Science

Blue Origin launches first test flight of 2020

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The New Shepard booster coming in for a landing. Photo: Blue Origin

Blue Origin launched an uncrewed test on Tuesday of the company's New Shepard space system designed to take paying tourists to the edge of space.

Why it matters: This suborbital New Shepard launch is the first of the year for the Jeff Bezos-owned company.

The state of play: New Shepard took flight at 9:36 a.m. ET Tuesday from Blue Origin's West Texas facility carrying about a dozen experiments for the company's customers.

  • One of those experiments was testing out technology that could one day be used to sample asteroids in deep space.
  • “While current asteroid sample return missions visit single asteroids and collect samples from one or two locations on their surface, a future mission carrying dozens of micro-sampler landers like these could return samples from various locations on numerous asteroids,” Alex Parker, a planetary astronomer involved in the experiment, said in a statement.

Between the lines: Another experiment was a Blue Origin landing sensor the company hopes could be used for future missions to the Moon.

  • The company is leading a team competing to build a human-rated lander for NASA's Artemis program.
  • "Using New Shepard to simulate landing on the Moon is an exciting precursor to what the Artemis program will bring to America," Bob Smith, Blue Origin's CEO, said in a statement.

The big picture: Blue Origin isn't the only company aiming to send customers to suborbital space in the near future. Virgin Galactic is also planning to fly private citizens aboard its spaceplane.

Go deeper: Watch a replay of the launch webcast

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
57 mins ago - World

As Taiwan's profile rises, so does risk of conflict with China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Taiwan's success in fighting the coronavirus, along with high-profile U.S. support in recent months, has raised the nation's profile on the international stage. But Beijing views this new prominence as a serious provocation.

Why it matters: Military conflict between China and Taiwan could embroil not just Asia but also the U.S. and other outside players in a larger conflagration.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Highlights from Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

Barrett is sworn in at her confirmation hearing. Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation process began this week, with Tuesday's hearing giving the Senate Judiciary Committee the opportunity to ask President Trump's nominee questions.

  1. Opening statement: Barrett tell Senate that courts "should not try" to make policy.
  2. Elections: Barrett declines to say whether a president can unilaterally delay election or whether she would recuse from 2020 election cases.
  3. Abortion: Barrett says she does not have a judicial "agenda" on abortion, declines to say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.
  4. Health care: Barrett says she's "not hostile" to the Affordable Care Act, defends past writings.
  5. Analysis: How Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works.
  6. Strategy: What to expect from Democrats and Republicans at this week's hearings.
Maria Arias
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell says Senate will vote on new PPP funding before election

Sen. McConnell (R-KY) speaks after Senate Republican Policy Luncheon in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the Senate's "first order of business" when it returns on Oct. 19 will be to vote on "targeted relief for American workers," including new funding for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Why it matters: House Democrats, Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are still very far apart on key elements of a relief deal, and any push for smaller, more targeted legislation is more of a political maneuver than any thing else.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow