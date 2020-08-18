23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bloomberg pledges $60 million in bid to help Democrats retain House

Mike Bloomberg, former New York City mayor, pledged $60 million to help House Democrats try and strengthen their majority in November, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The billionaire's pledge nearly matches what he contributed to help Democrats flip the House in 2018. Bloomberg has deep pockets that allowed him to finance his own presidential campaign earlier this year.

The state of play: Of the money, more than $10 million has already been given to House Majority PAC, per the Post.

  • The money will be used to fund digital and television ads for some of the 20 freshman Democrats Bloomberg helped in 2018.
  • Some of the spending will be aimed at unseating Republican incumbents.
  • 21 of the 24 Democrats Bloomberg supported in 2018 won their races.

Yes, but: Bloomberg did not say how much more money he will spending on television and digital ads to help Biden or if he will help Democrats take the Senate.

What they're saying: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued a statement saying, "Mike Bloomberg played a role that was pivotal to our success two years ago. We are so glad that he is staying in the fight to protect and expand the Democratic majority in the House."

Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders demands Congress return to address USPS crisis

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called on Sunday for the House to return to session to pass a standalone bill to fund the U.S. Postal Service and use its oversight powers to investigate operational changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The state of play: House Democrats will hold a members-only conference call on Monday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss an early return to Washington to respond to "the attack on the Postal Service," Democratic sources tell Axios' Mike Allen.

Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats call postmaster general to testify at "urgent" hearing next week

Top Democrats in the House and Senate called on Sunday for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify at an "urgent" hearing before the House Oversight Committee on Aug. 24.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they're being inundated with complaints that changes to the Postal Service, which the Trump administration says are aimed at efficiency, could sabotage ballot-handling. DeJoy was previously scheduled to testify before the committee on Sept. 17.

Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi considers recalling House for Postal Service vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders discussed Saturday the possibility of bringing the House back early to act on what they see as a crisis with the Postal Service, a House Democratic aide told Axios.

Why it matters: The House is on recess and no votes are scheduled until September, but a vote on the matter could be held within two weeks, per Politico, which first reported the news.

