Bloomberg campaign spent over $220 million in January alone

Michael Bloomberg's campaign spent over $220 million in January alone, according to Federal Election Commission documents filed Thursday.

Why it matters: With a $65 billion net worth, it's a drop in the bucket for the businessman and former mayor of New York. Even still, the cash Bloomberg has spent so far has been enough to propel him to the top of the crowded Democratic field in national polls.

By the numbers: The $220 million Bloomberg spent in January includes salaries for about 1,000 employees. Since the end of the filing period, the nationwide campaign has bulked up to 2,400 staff across 43 states. For perspective, the campaign in January spent:

$7.1 million per day

$296,533 per hour

$4,942 per minute

$82.37 per second

What's next: Bloomberg has said he will spend "whatever it takes" to defeat President Trump.

