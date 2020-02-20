13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bloomberg campaign spent over $220 million in January alone

Fadel Allassan

Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg's campaign spent over $220 million in January alone, according to Federal Election Commission documents filed Thursday.

Why it matters: With a $65 billion net worth, it's a drop in the bucket for the businessman and former mayor of New York. Even still, the cash Bloomberg has spent so far has been enough to propel him to the top of the crowded Democratic field in national polls.

By the numbers: The $220 million Bloomberg spent in January includes salaries for about 1,000 employees. Since the end of the filing period, the nationwide campaign has bulked up to 2,400 staff across 43 states. For perspective, the campaign in January spent:

  • $7.1 million per day
  • $296,533 per hour
  • $4,942 per minute
  • $82.37 per second

What's next: Bloomberg has said he will spend "whatever it takes" to defeat President Trump.

Go deeper: Bloomberg's big bet on the power of money

Go deeper

Stef W. KightAlexi McCammond

Bloomberg campaign spent more than $188 million in one quarter

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg's 2020 campaign spent more than $188 million in just the last quarter of 2019, according to new FEC data.

Why it matters: Bloomberg didn't officially announce his presidential bid until late November. But in one quarter, his campaign spent more than twice as much as Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign spent in all of 2019 — $89.9 million.

Go deeperArrowJan 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammondStef W. Kight

Bloomberg's big bet on the power of money

Data: Advertising Analytics, FEC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Michael Bloomberg’s prolific spending aims to make him as legitimate and familiar as his rivals. It also confronts two realities: President Trump is out-raising all the other Democrats with ease, and the Democratic National Committee is anemic.

Why it matters: Bloomberg is betting that enough exposure — through a $300m+ ad campaign and a non-traditional run that looks past the early four states — will make him competitive in Super Tuesday, and make all Democrats stronger in the general election.

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Mike AllenMargaret Talev

Mike Bloomberg copies Trump to beat Trump

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

To beat President Trump, Mike Bloomberg wants to be candidate Trump.

The state of play: Axios visited Bloomberg's new campaign HQ in Times Square yesterday, and we were struck by how much his 1,000+-person team is learning from — while trying to surpass — the Trump campaigns of 2016 and 2020.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 23, 2020