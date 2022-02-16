Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
BlockFi's $100 million settlement on Monday could have broader implications for the crypto lending industry.
Why it matters: High-yield crypto savings accounts — marketed as an inflation hedge and a less-risky way to invest in digital assets — have become popular in the sector.
- Gemini, Circle, Celsius, Voyager and Crypto.com all offer various types of high-yield crypto products.
- Bloomberg reported last month that some of those companies are under investigation by the SEC, which suggests more enforcement action to come.
The background: BlockFi agreed to pay a $100 million fee to settle allegations from the SEC and state regulators that it violated securities law and misled investors about the risks related to its high-yield crypto savings accounts.
- In charging BlockFi, the SEC explicitly stated it views these types of accounts as securities and that they should be regulated as such.
What it means: Industry pundits cheered the decision for providing a regulatory roadmap for offering these products — and for showing the agency is open to allowing such services at all.
- Still, the devil is in the details for how crypto lenders eventually reach compliance.
What they're saying: Seward & Kissel's Philip Moustakis, a former senior counsel in the SEC's Enforcement Division, said he would not be surprised if that division were to announce a crypto lending initiative to bring the rest of the industry into compliance.
- He said that initiative could include a "template settlement that respondents will receive if they come forward, cooperate, remediate, and agree to come into compliance."
Yes, but: Crypto supporters have long argued that existing regulatory frameworks don't fit perfectly into this new world, and believe that enacting onerous regulations could deter web3 innovation.
- In a dissenting statement on the BlockFi case, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce wrote, "Rather than forcing transparency around retail crypto lending products, today’s settlement may stop them from being offered to retail customers in the United States."
What we're watching: BlockFi has already announced that it intends to register a new lending product to be offered and sold under existing securities laws.
- That leaves BlockFi with at least one more hurdle to jump through — showing the SEC that the product will be compliant, while also still offering attractive yields in the face of greater regulation.