Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

BlockFi's settlement spillover

Lucinda Shen

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

BlockFi's $100 million settlement on Monday could have broader implications for the crypto lending industry.

Why it matters: High-yield crypto savings accounts — marketed as an inflation hedge and a less-risky way to invest in digital assets — have become popular in the sector.

  • Gemini, Circle, Celsius, Voyager and Crypto.com all offer various types of high-yield crypto products.
  • Bloomberg reported last month that some of those companies are under investigation by the SEC, which suggests more enforcement action to come.

The background: BlockFi agreed to pay a $100 million fee to settle allegations from the SEC and state regulators that it violated securities law and misled investors about the risks related to its high-yield crypto savings accounts.

  • In charging BlockFi, the SEC explicitly stated it views these types of accounts as securities and that they should be regulated as such.

What it means: Industry pundits cheered the decision for providing a regulatory roadmap for offering these products — and for showing the agency is open to allowing such services at all.

  • Still, the devil is in the details for how crypto lenders eventually reach compliance.

What they're saying: Seward & Kissel's Philip Moustakis, a former senior counsel in the SEC's Enforcement Division, said he would not be surprised if that division were to announce a crypto lending initiative to bring the rest of the industry into compliance.

  • He said that initiative could include a "template settlement that respondents will receive if they come forward, cooperate, remediate, and agree to come into compliance."

Yes, but: Crypto supporters have long argued that existing regulatory frameworks don't fit perfectly into this new world, and believe that enacting onerous regulations could deter web3 innovation.

  • In a dissenting statement on the BlockFi case, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce wrote, "Rather than forcing transparency around retail crypto lending products, today’s settlement may stop them from being offered to retail customers in the United States."

What we're watching: BlockFi has already announced that it intends to register a new lending product to be offered and sold under existing securities laws.

  • That leaves BlockFi with at least one more hurdle to jump through — showing the SEC that the product will be compliant, while also still offering attractive yields in the face of greater regulation.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - World

NATO sees no signs of Russia's troop withdrawal near Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaking in Brussels on Feb. 16. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NATO has not seen signs of Russian troops pulling back from near Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, after Moscow said it was returning some troops and weapons to their permanent bases.

Why it matters: Stoltenberg said that Russia is instead continuing its military buildup near Ukraine's border, echoing similar skepticism conveyed by President Biden on Tuesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden orders release of Trump visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Biden has ordered the National Archives to hand over White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the Jan. 6 select committee.

Driving the news: White House counsel Dana Remus said in a letter dated Tuesday that Biden rejected former President Trump's claim that he could assert executive privilege to block the visitor logs' release.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Alexander Hall of Team USA performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

🎿 Team USA wins Olympic gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle

🏒 U.S. men's hockey team out of Winter Olympics

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 12 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow