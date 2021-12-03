Sign up for our daily briefing

Blizzard warning issued in Hawaii

Snow on Mauna Kea in 1999. Photo: Joe McNally/Getty Images

The National Weather Service issued a rare blizzard warning for the Big Island Summits in Hawaii on Friday.

Driving the news: There are no other winter storm warnings or blizzard warnings in the continental U.S at the moment.

Our thought bubble: Snow is common at the highest elevations of the Big Island, and the Weather Service issues winter storm and blizzard warnings for higher elevations due to the presence of scientists who work there studying space, the atmosphere and other fields, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

  • But such warnings are rare, however, and indicate the presence of a significant storm that is likely ruining the vacation plans of many travelers at sea level, where heavy rain is likely,

The warning will begin at 6 P.M. Hawaii Standard Time (HST) and continue to 6 A.M.

  • There is an expected 12 inches or more of snow with winds over 100 mph.
  • The warning is for the Big Island Summits, which include Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.

The big picture: Snow falls at Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea whenever there is a cold front or heavy rains due to the high elevation of both summits, per the Weather Channel.

What they're saying: "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility," the warning reads.

John Frank, author of Denver
Dec 2, 2021 - Axios Denver

Denver's warm fall weather is not an anomaly

Expand chart
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

Let's talk about the weather, as we love to do in Colorado.

Even if you daydream about snow, it's hard to deny that this fall ranked as one of the most beautiful in recent memory, and the continued warmth — like today's near-record temperatures — makes for great afternoon walks.

Andrew Freedman
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Early winter heat shatters records in U.S., Canada

Temperature departures from average on Dec. 2, 2021, as depicted by the GFS computer model. (Weatherbell.com)

A widespread and intense heatwave is roasting large portions of the U.S. and Canada, shattering daily and monthly temperature records.

Why it matters: Winter is the fastest-warming season across the U.S., and the lingering warmth is shortening the snow season in places like Colorado and Montana, where mountain snowpack is a critical source of water during the summer months.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Prosecutors charge parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

The latest: Authorities are now searching for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are missing after being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

