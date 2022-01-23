Blinken: Sanctioning Russia now will undercut deterrence

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday rejected calls to impose economic sanctions on Russia saying that doing so would diminish the United States' ability to dissuade the country from "engaging in further aggression."

Why it matters: Blinken's remarks on CBS' "Face the Nation" come as Ukraine and the West brace for the possibility of an imminent invasion, which became more likely toward the end of last year when Russia began amassing nearly 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

"When it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions is to deter Russian aggression," Blinken reiterated on CNN's "State of the Union." So, "if they're triggered now, you lose the deterrent effect."

He made clear, however, that if a "single additional Russian force" aggressively entered Ukraine, it would trigger a "swift, severe and united response" from the United States and Europe.

