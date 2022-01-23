Sign up for our daily briefing

Blinken: Sanctioning Russia now will undercut deterrence

Yacob Reyes

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday rejected calls to impose economic sanctions on Russia saying that doing so would diminish the United States' ability to dissuade the country from "engaging in further aggression."

Why it matters: Blinken's remarks on CBS' "Face the Nation" come as Ukraine and the West brace for the possibility of an imminent invasion, which became more likely toward the end of last year when Russia began amassing nearly 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

  • "When it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions is to deter Russian aggression," Blinken reiterated on CNN's "State of the Union." So, "if they're triggered now, you lose the deterrent effect."
  • He made clear, however, that if a "single additional Russian force" aggressively entered Ukraine, it would trigger a "swift, severe and united response" from the United States and Europe.

Go deeper: UK government: Kremlin has plan "to install pro-Russian leadership" in Ukraine

Go deeper

Jeff Tracy
Updated 46 mins ago - Sports

Experts predict major boom for North American sports stadiums

Rendering of the $375 million Moody Center on the UT-Austin campus. Photo courtesy of Moody Center

Stadium and arena construction in North America will total a relatively tame $5.8 billion this year, a 12% decrease from 2021.

The big picture: What the industry lacks in construction it expects to make up for in design, with experts predicting a sports venue boom over the next half-decade, SBJ reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
Updated 47 mins ago - World

UK government: Kremlin has plan "to install pro-Russian leadership" in Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Gints Ivuskans / AFP via Getty Images

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary on Saturday night said the government has "information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine."

The latest: “I can’t comment on specific pieces of intelligence. But we’ve been warning about just this kind of tactic for weeks and we’ve spoken to that publicly," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. The Biden administration has said Russia is actively manufacturing a pretext for invasion and warned that Putin could use joint military exercises in Belarus as cover to invade from the north.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Student debt getting in the way of millennial homeownership

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Millennial homeownership is on the rise — but student loan debt is still keeping millions of members of America's largest generation from owning a home.

Why it matters: Buying a house remains the No. 1 way to build wealth in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow