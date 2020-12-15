Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Blade takes electric flight to the public markets

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Blade, a short-distance aviation company best known for helicopter rides from airports to city centers, agreed to go public via a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) affiliated with KSL Capital Partners.

Why it matters: Blade wants to become the first publicly-traded company to offer electric vehicles in the air.

  • It doesn't plan to own electric planes, just like it doesn't own its helicopters, but rather provide the physical and digital infrastructure for manufacturers and pilots — kind of like the core Uber model.
  • One manufacturer it's unlikely to work with, however, is eVTOL developer Joby Aviation, which just struck a deal to be exclusively featured on the Uber app, as part of its purchase of Uber's air taxi unit.
  • KSL, via its private equity fund, owns Ross Aviation, a fixed-base operator with locations at 14 U.S. airports, including in Westchester, N.Y. Ross isn't formally included in the Blade deal, but the common ownership could help Blade get airport space to build infrastructure for landing helicopters and electric vehicles.

Details: The deal values Blade at $850 million, including a $125 million PIPE investment from an investor group that includes David Geffen and existing investors like Barry Diller. Directors will include former FAA administrator Jane Garvey.

  • Blade had raised around $50 million in VC funding, most recently at a $140 million valuation in 2018, and also secured a PPP loan earlier this year.
  • Once the reverse merger closes, Blade will trade on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol BLDE.

Fadel Allassan
24 mins ago - Health

FDA review confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

The Food and Drug Administration released detailed data on Tuesday showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and "highly effective" in preventing cases of the virus in adults.

Why it matters: It clears the way for the emergency authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. as soon as this week, making inoculation available to millions more Americans.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

The inequality is getting harder to ignore

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the frenzy in IPOs and the overall stock market continues, data show overall consumer confidence is languishing and concern about income inequality is rising.

Driving the news: A new survey from research and data firm CivicScience provided exclusively to Axios shows 78% of Americans are at least somewhat concerned about the rising level of inequality in the U.S. and 48% are very concerned.

Mike AllenDion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's "very, very, very dark winter"

President-elect Biden speaks in Wilmington last night. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

America got quite a respite yesterday from this bleak year: A woman of color became the first American to get the COVID vaccine; Democracy worked, as the Electoral College voted in 50 state capitals; And President-elect Biden called on the nation to "turn the page."

Yes, but: Biden is trying to prepare us for what incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow will be "a very, very, very dark winter," with "probably tens of thousands of deaths left before the end of the year."

