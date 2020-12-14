Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Blackstone completes $400 million investment in FireEye

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

The Blackstone Group has completed its $400 million preferred stock investment in cybersecurity firm FireEye (Nasdaq: FEYE), with ClearSky also participating. The deal was announced in late November.

The big picture: FireEye stunned the cybersecurity world last week by admitting its systems were breached by what it called "a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities." The disclosure now appears to have been the bleeding edge of a much larger hack that was allegedly conducted by Russia's foreign intelligence service, with victims including the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments.

Details: The preferred shares convert into common at $17.25 per share. FireEye stock closed trading Friday at $13.83, having fallen more than 10% last week due to the intrusion.

The bottom line: "The hacking operation exposed as many as hundreds of thousands of government and corporate networks to potential risk and alarmed national-security officials in the Trump administration as well as executives at FireEye, some of whom view it as far more significant than a routine case of foreign cyber espionage." — Dustin Volz, WSJ

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
19 hours ago - Technology

WashPost: Russian hacking group is behind Treasury and Commerce email breach

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The FBI is investigating a breach into the Treasury and Commerce departments by a group known as Cozy Bear, which also hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2015, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Reuters first reported on Sunday that hackers have been monitoring internal emails at the departments, specifically targeting an agency in Commerce responsible for U.S. telecommunications policy.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 11 mins ago - Economy & Business

No one has cracked the bull market IPO code

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The 2020 unicorn IPO stampede has hit a speedbump, with gaming platform Roblox postponing its IPO until early 2021, and fintech Affirm likely to do the same.

What to know: Neither delay reflects soft investor interest or other concerns about the underlying businesses. Instead, they're about broader IPO market issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fears mount of potential violence as Electoral College casts its votes

Trump supporters at a "Stop the Steal" rally at the Michigan Capitol in November. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky.

Rhetoric by President Trump and his allies seeking to undermine the integrity of the election is fueling potential violence against public servants, with fears running especially high as the Electoral College meets Monday to further cement Joe Biden's victory.

Driving the news: As Michigan electors meet on Monday to hand Biden his 16 electoral votes, state Senate and House offices will be closed due to “credible threats of violence,” according to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow