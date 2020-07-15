2 hours ago - Economy & Business

BlackRock took "voting action" against 53 companies on climate issues so far this year

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Hannes Breustedt/picture alliance via Getty Images

BlackRock, in a report published Tuesday, said this year it has used its shares to take "voting action" against 53 companies that are "making insufficient progress integrating climate risk into their business models or disclosures."

Why it matters: The tally is an early sign of how BlackRock is implementing one element of its wider plan unveiled early this year to make climate change more central to its strategy.

  • Most of those votes were against members of boards of directors, while some were in support of various climate-related shareholder proposals.
  • Of those 53 companies, 37 were energy companies with a combined market capitalization of $408 billion, BlackRock said.

The other side: "[T]his shareholder season BlackRock took only baby steps forward by voting the right way on a fraction of the climate tests on the table, and claiming that stronger action is on the way," said Ben Cushing of the Sierra Club, one of several groups that said BlackRock hasn't done enough.

Where it stands: Overall, BlackRock said that it has identified 244 companies that are not doing enough.

  • Beyond the 53 that they prodded with shareholder votes to show their displeasure, BlackRock said that "We have put the remaining 191 companies ‘on watch.’"
  • "Those that do not make significant progress risk voting action against management in 2021," the company said.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Ben Geman
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden unveils $2 trillion clean energy and infrastructure plan

Joe Biden expanded his energy and climate plans Tuesday with a call for spending $2 trillion over four years on climate-friendly infrastructure — a proposal the campaign is casting as part of a wider economic recovery package.

The latest: "Look, these aren’t pie in the sky dreams," Biden said in a speech outlining the proposal on Tuesday. "These are actionable policies that we can work on right away."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 13,357,992 — Total deaths: 579,546 — Total recoveries — 7,441,446Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 3,432,307 — Total deaths: 136,493 — Total recoveries: 1,049,098 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. Public health: Florida's outbreak is getting worse — Testing is again overwhelmed by massive U.S. caseload.
  4. Business: UnitedHealth posts most profitable quarter in its history — Walmart will require all customers to wear masks.
  5. Politics: White House says it didn't clear Navarro op-ed that attacked Fauci.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Walmart will require all customers to wear masks

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Walmart will require all customers to wear face masks beginning next week in all of its 9,000 company-owned stores, in addition to its Sam's Club locations, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S. and the latest in a string of national chains — including Costco and Starbucks — to mandate masks for customers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow