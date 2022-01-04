Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Everfi CEO Tom Davidson with students/EVERFI
Blackbaud has acquired social impact tech company Everfi for around $750 million in cash and stock.
Why it matters: The deal is closely tied to the ESG movement being pushed by major investors, including the Big Three index funds.
- Blackbaud's software allows schools and companies to manage employee giving and volunteering. Everfi's customers include ESG-minded companies using its "impact-as-a-service" software to offer educational content (financial literacy, health and wellness programs) to more than 25,000 U.S. K-12 schools.
- Some Everfi customers, like big banks, are mandated to offer such programs.
By the numbers: Blackbaud says the combo doubles its total addressable market to more than $20 billion, with more than half of that in the CSR/ESG category. The deal also allows Blackbaud to pull forward the timeline for its goal of mid-to-high single digit organic revenue growth.
- ESG-focused mutual fund assets hit a record $3.9 trillion at the end of the third quarter, according to Morningstar.
Deal details: Everfi investors had included private equity firm TPG Rise Fund, plus tech luminaries Jeff Bezos, Eric Schmidt and Ev Williams.
The bottom line: Blackbaud, founded from a single private school client account, and EVERFI, co-founded by three Bowdoin College grads, have functioned broadly in the ed-tech space, but in terms of an assigned deal category, the combo fits into a relatively new bucket: ESG M&A.