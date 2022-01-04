Sign up for our daily briefing

Blackbaud buys Everfi for $750 million, in ESG push

MIchael Flaherty

Everfi CEO Tom Davidson with students/EVERFI

Blackbaud has acquired social impact tech company Everfi for around $750 million in cash and stock.

Why it matters: The deal is closely tied to the ESG movement being pushed by major investors, including the Big Three index funds.

  • Blackbaud's software allows schools and companies to manage employee giving and volunteering. Everfi's customers include ESG-minded companies using its "impact-as-a-service" software to offer educational content (financial literacy, health and wellness programs) to more than 25,000 U.S. K-12 schools.
  • Some Everfi customers, like big banks, are mandated to offer such programs.

By the numbers: Blackbaud says the combo doubles its total addressable market to more than $20 billion, with more than half of that in the CSR/ESG category. The deal also allows Blackbaud to pull forward the timeline for its goal of mid-to-high single digit organic revenue growth.

Deal details: Everfi investors had included private equity firm TPG Rise Fund, plus tech luminaries Jeff Bezos, Eric Schmidt and Ev Williams.

The bottom line: Blackbaud, founded from a single private school client account, and EVERFI, co-founded by three Bowdoin College grads, have functioned broadly in the ed-tech space, but in terms of an assigned deal category, the combo fits into a relatively new bucket: ESG M&A.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief: Jan. 6 anniversary events "aren't of much concern"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police chief said Tuesday that he is not concerned about security on the anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot this Thursday.

Driving the news: "We're aware of several events that are planned for Thursday. Most of them aren't of much concern to us, there's no intelligence that indicates that there would be any problems," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference.

Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Jan. 6 committee to request Sean Hannity's cooperation

Sean Hannity. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to ask Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity for his voluntary cooperation with its investigation of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, a source with direct knowledge of the plan tells Axios.

Why it matters: Hannity is one of the most prominent media figures in America and was a close adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency. The committee revealed last month that Hannity texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the riot to urge him to get Trump to stop his supporters.

Emily PeckCourtenay Brown
Updated 4 hours ago - Economy & Business

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November

Expand chart
Data: BLS; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to government data released Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The numbers, from the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, are the latest sign that the job market is red hot for workers, particularly for employees in lower wage industries.

