Black workers overrepresented in essential work during coronavirus pandemic

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from Economic Policy Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

On a percentage basis more white workers have lost their jobs since February, but that has largely been because black workers in the U.S. are much more likely to work front-line jobs considered essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

By the numbers: Black workers make up about one in nine workers overall, but about one in six front-line-industry workers, according to a study from the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

  • "Given the disproportionate representation of black workers in front-line occupations where they face greater risk of exposure to COVID-19, it is not surprising that illness and deaths are disproportionately found among black workers and their families," Valerie Wilson, director of the Economic Policy Institute’s Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy, and EPI senior economist Elise Gould write.
  • "African Americans’ share of those who have died from COVID-19 nationally is nearly double (1.8 times higher than) their share of the U.S. population."

Updated 15 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Treatment for diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular emergencies and hypertension have been partially or totally disrupted by the pandemic across many countries, the World Health Organization reports.

By the numbers: Over 6.3 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.7 million have recovered from the virus. Over 378,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.8 million.

Updated 16 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Infectious disease experts doubt that the coronavirus will slow its spread during the summer, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins wrote in a Tuesday blog post.

By the numbers: More than 105,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus and over 1.8 million people have tested positive, per data from Johns Hopkins. More than 458,000 Americans have recovered and over 17.3 million tests have been conducted.

Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 6,405,532 — Total deaths: 380,880 — Total recoveries — 2,747,909Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 1,831,821 — Total deaths: 106,181 — Total recoveries: 463,868 — Total tested: 17,757,838Map.
  3. 2020: The RNC is officially planning to move its convention from Charlotte.
  4. Public health: Private equity benefits from HHS loans meant to help health care providers.
  5. Business: Black workers are overrepresented in essential work.
  6. Sports: Japanese baseball's comeback in peril after positive tests.
