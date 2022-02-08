Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Black women face structural racism in health care jobs

Tina Reed
Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Black women are more widely represented in health care than any other demographic group, yet they're concentrated in its lowest-wage and most hazardous jobs, according to a study published yesterday in Health Affairs.

Why it matters: The study was among several examining racism and health in Health Affairs released Monday in the medical journal's first issue devoted entirely to the topic.

By the numbers: The study, led by the University of Minnesota, used data from the American Community Survey and found that while Black women make up about 7% of the U.S. labor force, they make up nearly 14% of the health care workforce.

  • Overall, about 23% of Black women in the labor force work in health care, and 65% work in licensed practical nurse or aide occupations. 40% work in long-term care.

What they're saying: "Structural racism in the labor market, linked to historical legacies of slavery and domestic service, has had a strong impact on shaping the health care workforce," the authors write.

  • The authors call for raising wages across the low-wage end of the sector, making more accessible career ladders, and addressing racism in the workforce pipeline.

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: America learns to live with COVID — Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Blue states move to drop mask mandates — Virginia Supreme Court dismisses parents' lawsuit against Youngkin's school mask order — Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings.
  4. Business: Pandemic pushes teachers to pivot careers
  5. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  6. Variant tracker
Sara FischerKerry Flynn
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Scandal plagues CNN parent WarnerMedia ahead of Discovery deal

Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Recent conflicts at CNN are causing uncertainty and anxiety ahead of the completion of the $43 billion deal to combine parent company WarnerMedia with Discovery.

Why it matters: The decision to spin-off WarnerMedia by AT&T was done primarily to pay down debt. Now, AT&T will be able to offload several messy business headaches as well.

Russell Contreras
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Uncovering the Underground Railroad to Mexico

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

It's likely more enslaved Black people escaped to Mexico than originally thought, scholars say.

Why it matters: The story of the Underground Railroad to Mexico — loosely organized paths allowing enslaved Black people to escape bondage by fleeing south — exposes a neglected history about the Black experience in the Americas.

