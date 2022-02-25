Sign up for our daily briefing

Black Ukrainian lawmaker reveals plight of overlooked population

Russell Contreras

Afro-Ukrainian Zhan Beleniuk of Team Ukraine celebrates after winning his Men’s Greco-Roman middleweight gold medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

An Olympic gold medalist serving as Ukraine's first Black member of parliament is urging fellow countrymen to resist the Russian invasion, highlighting the nation's vulnerable but little-known Afro-Ukrainian population.

The big picture: Zhan Beleniuk has spoken openly about racism he's faced in Ukraine after bringing home the Greco-Roman middleweight gold last year in the Tokyo games. But experts say he and other Black Ukrainians are expressing their loyalty to country amid fears they could become special targets for Russian occupiers.

Driving the news: On Facebook on the eve of the invasion, Beleniuk called on Ukrainians to keep calm, "believe in our country" and "understand that panic is the main 'weapon' that is currently playing against us!"

  • Last week, he posted images of himself on Facebook and Instagram cleaning a Soviet-era pistol, suggesting he was preparing to fight.

Details: A few thousand Black Ukrainians are believed to live in the country's major cities though precise populations aren't available, Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon, a historian and University of Pennsylvania doctoral candidate who studies Black Ukrainians, told Axios.

  • Some are biracial second- or third-generation Ukrainians with African fathers and white, Slavic mothers, while others are first-generation arrivals from African nations drawn by easy access to education.
  • Other well-known Black Ukrainians include singer Gaitana and actor Berta Vázquez.
Ukrainian singer Gaitana performs the national anthem of Ukraine before a soccer friendly between Ukraine and Estonia. Photo: Dmytro Smolyenko/ Ukrinform / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
  • Kyiv-born Beleniuk is the son of a Ukrainian mother and a Rwandan father, a Hutu pilot who died in that country's civil war.
  • Beleniuk won Olympic silver in 2016 and served in the Ukrainian Army. In 2019 he won a historic election to parliament as a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party.
  • “I consider myself 100% Ukrainian, and the people who have always supported and believed in me are all in Ukraine," Beleniuk said while competing in the Olympics. "I don’t want to betray them. Sooner or later, there will be positive changes."

Between the lines: Many Afro Ukrainians have ties to the Cold War-era recruitment of college students from Rwanda, Nigeria, Mozambique, and the Republic of the Congo.

Don't forget: Black Russians have described harsh racism in Russia, from openly being denied access to cafes to signs that tell Black residents don't even bother to try to rent an apartment.

  • Afro Ukrainians, in the current conflict, could be singled out by Russia as suspicious or enemies just based on their skin color, St. Julian-Varnon said.

Be smart: Many Black Ukrainians have no ties to other countries and few options if forced to leave.

Andrew Freedman
18 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Climate change gets pushed out of the spotlight

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Climate change is no longer at the top of the agenda for world leaders and many executives, having been shoved aside due to the Russian war in Ukraine as well as COVID-19 and inflation.

Why it matters: The recent developments come at a hinge point for climate action, with the most ambitious Paris Agreement temperature target perilously close to slipping out of reach.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health

The problem with getting health coverage through our jobs

Expand chart
Data: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Office of the Actuary; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The pandemic disrupted nearly every facet of health care. But it hasn't changed the way hospitals, doctors, drug companies and other health care firms continue to charge employer health plans — and workers — whatever they want.

What they're saying: "The big honking problem is the prices that are being paid in the commercial sector," said Mark Miller, the former head of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission who is now at Arnold Ventures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 4 hours ago - World

Explosions in Kyiv as Russian ground troops move closer

Data: The New York Times and Reuters; Mapbox/OSCE; Map: Will Chase and Jared Whalen/Axios

Loud explosions were reported in Kyiv into Friday, as Russian ground troops pressed the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital in an effort to encircle it. At least 137 Ukrainian troops were killed in the first day of fighting, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

State of play: Zelensky said Friday Russia's claim that it doesn't target Ukrainian civilians is "a lie." He earlier accused Russian forces of entering the capital to hunt for him and his family. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin briefed lawmakers on Thursday that Russian mechanized units arriving from Belarus were 20 miles outside of Kyiv.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow