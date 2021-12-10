Sign up for our daily briefing

Alwyn Cashe becomes first Black service Medal of Honor recipient from war on terror

Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

President Biden will award the Medal of Honor to Sgt. First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, who will become the first Black service member to receive the nation's highest medal for valor in combat for events during the war on terror.

Why it matters: Cashe will be honored alongside two other soldiers who displayed "conspicuous gallantry" while deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq, the White House announced Friday.

  • The ceremony, which will take place on Dec. 16, honors soldiers who risked their lives "above and beyond the call of duty" in service of the United States.

Details: Cashe will receive the medal posthumously for rescuing his teammates from a vehicle engulfed in flames during a 2005 attack in Iraq.

  • Former President Donald Trump in December 2020 signed into law the annual defense policy bill, which included a provision that waived the five-year limit between the approval and the "extraordinary acts of valor" for Cashe and three others.
  • In each case, the secretary of Defense still had to approve and the president still had to authorize their receipt of the medal.

Master Sgt. Earl D. Plumlee, a Green Beret, originally received the Silver Star in 2015 for engaging insurgents wearing suicide vests without cover in order to clear a breach in the base’s perimeter wall in Afghanistan.

  • The lesser recognition sparked an investigation in which the Pentagon's Office of Inspector General looked into the decision-making process of the three-member board.
  • Defense Department top brass were also divided over the decision. Army Times reported in June 2016 that Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, who went on to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Mark Milley, who would go on to replace Dunford, had supported the MOH title.
  • Meanwhile, former Army Secretary John McHugh and former Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno, backed the board's determination.

Sgt. First Class Christopher A. Celiz, an Army Ranger, will also receive the MOH for voluntarily exposing himself to Taliban fire in Afghanistan in 2018 in order to employ a heavy weapon system that would disrupt future attacks on Afghans.

  • He died from his wounds that day.

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 9, 2021 - World

Army to award Purple Hearts to troops injured in Iran missile attack

Damage at Ain al-Asad military airbase housing U.S. and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar in January 2020. Photo: Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images

The Army has approved 39 more Purple Hearts for U.S. soldiers wounded in an Iranian military ballistic missile attack on an Iraq base in January 2020, the Army Times first reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: Most of these soldiers sustained brain injuries, per the Army Times. Then-President Trump dismissed their injuries at the time as "headaches" and "not very serious," sparking backlash from some veterans groups.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Our insatiable appetite for speedy delivery

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

We used to be impressed by two-day shipping, then next-day shipping. Now we want our groceries in just 15 minutes.

Why it matters: Our addiction to super-fast delivery — intensified by the pandemic — is clogging our cities, creating more low-paying jobs, and shuttering mom-and-pop stores on Main Street.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate — Chris Christie says it's "undeniable" he got COVID from Trump — Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says.
  2. Vaccines: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds — — Fauci says it's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes — Omicron gives a shot to boosters.
  3. States: NY to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: Omicron threatens to deepen global vaccine disparities — EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow