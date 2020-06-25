Lists of Black-owned bookstores and anti-racism books have circulated on Instagram since the recent reboot of Black Lives Matter protests. Some of those good intentions have had unintended consequences, as a small group of books have quickly run out of stock — sparking frustration for both customers and proprietors.

Axios Re:Cap talks with Danielle Mullen, the founder of Chicago's Semicolon Books, about what's happening with her store, how she's handling orders and what books people should be buying.