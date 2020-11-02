Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit against Black Lives Matter activist

DeRay Mckesson in a panel discussion in 2017. Photo by Steve Jennings via Getty

In a 7-1 ruling, the Supreme Court tossed out a lawsuit filed by a Louisiana police officer against Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson on Monday, sending the case back to state courts and giving Mckesson a temporary win.

Why it matters: A federal district court had previously sided with Mckesson, but the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the suit to proceed, arguing that a jury could implicate Mckesson because “a violent confrontation with a police officer was a foreseeable effect of negligently directing a protest” onto a highway.

Details: In July 2016, Mckesson organized a protest in front of police headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to rally against police officers’ killing of Alton Sterling, a Black man.

  • An unidentified protester allegedly threw a piece of concrete or rock, which hit the lawsuit’s unnamed officer in the face.
  • Mckesson became the target of the officer’s resulting lawsuit, which alleged that Mckesson was liable for damages because he was the protest’s organizer.

The state of play: Without knowing whether Louisiana law could implicate Mckesson in the given circumstances, the suit should not have been allowed to proceed, the Supreme Court concluded.

  • “[T]he Fifth Circuit should not have ventured into so uncertain an area of tort law — one laden with value judgments and fraught with implications for First Amendment rights — without first seeking guidance on potentially controlling Louisiana law from the Louisiana Supreme Court,” the justices wrote.
  • Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.
  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the case.
  • Some called the 7-1 decision a win for Black Lives Matter on Monday.

What they’re saying: An attorney for the officer claimed the Supreme Court decision signaled that the 5th Circuit “got it right,” according to CNBC, while an attorney at the ACLU representing Mckesson said the decision recognized “important First Amendment issues at stake.”

The bottom line: Black Lives Matter and police brutality are issues that have been on the table throughout the election, and they aren't likely to leave national consciousness anytime soon.

Go deeper

Sam BakerStef W. Kight
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How the Supreme Court is handling election cases

Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images

The Supreme Court has tried to tread lightly so far in election-related cases — but that could change after Nov. 3.

The big picture: In its pre-election rulings, the court has largely preserved the status quo. But in the details and nuances of those decisions, it may have laid a foundation for a more conservative approach in its next wave of election cases.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

Apple announces "One More Thing" press event for Nov. 10

Screenshot: Axios

Apple Monday announced a Nov. 10 press event, most likely to introduce the first Macs that will use Apple-designed processors. Apple had previously said the first Apple-powered Macs would ship later this year.

Why it matters: Shifting the underlying processors in a computer line without hurting sales is a tricky proposition, but Apple has managed through more of these transitions than other computer makers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Everyone running for re-election has failed on stimulusTrump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected.
  2. Health: Contact tracing efforts are falling apart18 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight The pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  5. Sports: Third wave drives even more uncertainty.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow