NYT: Black Lives Matter protests in over 15 cities were under surveillance by DHS

Protestors march across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan on June 19. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security monitored Black Lives Matters protests in more than 15 cities with airplanes, drones and helicopters, according to Customs and Border Protection data obtained by the New York Times.

Driving the news: The Air Force inspector general said on Thursday it plans to investigate the use of a military reconnaissance plane used to surveil demonstrations in multiple cities held in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

What they're saying: Officials at the CBP base in Grand Forks, North Dakota told the Times' Zolan Kanno-Youngs that the surveillance was "used to provide an eagle-eyed view of violent acts and arson."

  • Deployed unmanned aircraft, including a Predator drone sent to Minneapolis, were neither armed nor supplied with facial recognition software, unnamed CBP officials told the Times.
  • The aircraft "flew at a height that made it impossible to identify individuals or license plates," senior officials told the Times.
  • The CBP confirmed the Times reporting.

Details: AS350 helicopters monitored protests in 13 cities for over 168 hours, with the longest surveillance stretch at 58 hours over Detroit, the Times reports, citing data from Air and Marine Operations.

  • Aircraft filmed protests in New York City, Philadelphia, Buffalo and Dayton, Ohio along with other cities to send real-time footage to Air and Marine Operations control centers, the Times reports.

The backdrop: House Democrats on the Oversight Committee have called for the DHS to explain how it surveilled and intimidated peaceful protesters, including with drones and armed, uniformed officers.

Orion Rummler
Jun 19, 2020

Air Force watchdog to review military surveillance of Black Lives Matter protests

A Black Lives Matter protest in Boston on June 17. Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Air Force inspector general is investigating the use of a military reconnaissance plane used to surveil Black Lives Matter protesters in multiple cities, the New York Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Driving the news: The top intelligence official at the Department of Defense told Congress last week that he had not received orders from the Trump administration to surveil protesters gathering across the U.S., per the Times.

Jonathan Swan
28 mins ago

Trump: Esper, Milley "should be proud" of Lafayette Square walk

Trump walks with Esper, Milley and others to visit St. John's Church June 1, 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump declined on Friday to say he retains full confidence in Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and said Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley should have been "proud" to join him on the now-infamous walk across Lafayette Square.

Driving the news: "I personally think they should have done it differently," Trump told Axios in an interview Friday in the Oval Office. "I think they should be proud to walk alongside of their president for purposes of safety."

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 8,637,901 — Total deaths: 458,706 — Total recoveries — 4,228,613Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 2,219,675 — Total deaths: 119,097 — Total recoveries: 606,715 — Total tested: 25,982,613Map.
  3. 2020: Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, mask optional
  4. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loansApple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases.
  5. Transportation: The subway is getting a bad rap during the coronavirus pandemic.
  6. Entertainment: AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters.
  7. Military: Navy affirms removal of captain who sounded alarm about coronavirus.
  8. 🛳 Travel: Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
