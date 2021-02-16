Sign up for our daily briefing

Scientists seek better understanding of black holes from star cluster

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

NGC 6397 seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/ESA/STScI

A cluster of stars 7,800 light-years away has a group of relatively small black holes hiding in its center.

The big picture: By learning more about this unexpected arrangement of stars and black holes, scientists might be able to piece together a better understanding of the complexities around how black holes behave.

The intrigue: Scientists were initially interested in the globular cluster of stars — named NGC 6397 — because they thought an elusive type of black hole known as an intermediate-mass black hole might be hidden within it.

  • After studying data from the Hubble Space Telescope, however, the researchers behind the new study in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics found that instead of one relatively large black hole at its center, NGC 6397 was actually hiding many smaller ones.
  • Those black holes likely arose from the deaths of massive stars and migrated toward the center of the globular cluster because of their immense gravity, influencing other stars as well.
  • Black holes within globular clusters could be a source of ripples in space and time called gravitational waves if they collide with one another.

Updated 8 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Record-setting cold snap turns deadly

Transmission towers support power lines above the frozen over Clear Fork of the Trinity River after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

More than 5 million people remained without power on Tuesday as a series of deadly winter storms brought snow to Houston and historically low temperatures across the plains states.

The latest: At least 14 people are reported dead, per the Washington Post, and snow, sleet and freezing rain pounded the Northeast, leaving icy damage in its wake. Temperatures throughout the middle portion of the U.S. fell to century-lows.

28 mins ago - Podcasts

NYT's Nicole Perlroth on the cyber-weapons arms race

Last year's SolarWinds hack of U.S. government information was the latest escalation in a digital battle that is expected to worsen, playing out in a global black market where governments can buy tools to hack everything from laptop cameras to power grids.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper with Nicole Perlroth, a New York Times cybersecurity reporter who just published a book called "This Is How They Tell Me The World Ends."

Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: How the winter surge changed coronavirus disparities.
  2. Vaccine: Where Iowa stands on wasted vaccines.
  3. Politics: Biden extends mortgage relief, moratorium on foreclosures.
  4. Economy: Growing U.S. inequality reflected in slumping consumer confidence — Investors' inflation expectations are pushing up borrowing costs.
