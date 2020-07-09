2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Black and Hispanic communities trust their tap water less

Kim Hart, author of Cities
Reproduced from Morning Consult; Note: ±2% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

Black and Hispanic communities are less likely than white communities to trust the safety of their tap water, according to Morning Consult survey data out this week.

Why it matters: There's now a greater understanding of the links between the environment and health — and the role systemic racism has played in the distribution of pollution across communities of color.

  • "These environmental inequalities aren't the result of any one action, but rather the layering of local, state and federal policies that segregated communities and incentivized white people to leave urban centers," writes Morning Consult reporter Lisa Martine Jenkins.

By the numbers: Among all adults, 42% reported high levels of concern about local pollution's impact on their health.

  • That number jumps to 61% among Hispanic respondents.
  • 56% of Black adults are extremely or very concerned.

When it comes to tap water, the disparity is even more striking. A poll found a 22-point gap between white and Black respondents on trusting the quality of their tap water.

  • Just 53% of Hispanic respondents said they trust their tap water.
  • Black respondents were twice as likely as white ones to say they don't trust their water but drink it anyway.
  • Meanwhile, 38% of Black adults and 33% of Hispanics purchase water separately, compared to 27% of white people.

The big picture: The water-quality controversies in cities like Flint and Newark have led to a larger distrust of the government's handling of local environmental issues plus a deep skepticism of a community's infrastructure.

Bryan Walsh
22 hours ago - Science

Scientists develop one-drop test for water contamination

Northwestern's ROSALIND water testing platform. Photo courtesy of Northwestern University

A new platform uses synthetic biology to quickly identify contaminants in a single drop of water.

Why it matters: Water pollution is a major health risk, especially for poor and minority communities. Technology that can cheaply screen water supplies for contaminants like lead could help anyone easily determine if their water is safe.

Erica Pandey
Jul 7, 2020 - Economy & Business

Remote work’s digital divide exacerbates racial inequality at work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Remote work and remote learning look likely to continue through the end of the year or longer, potentially exacerbating inequalities in the workplace and at schools.

Why it matters: The coronavirus has laid bare how unequal access to technology divides us. And the longer-term implementation of telecommuting could make these issues, which disproportionately harm Black and Hispanic Americans, much worse.

Axios
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 12,123,257 — Total deaths: 551,384 — Total recoveries — 6,650,507Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,084,690 — Total deaths: 132,803 — Total recoveries: 953,420 — Total tested: 37,431,666Map.
  3. Public health: Cases rise in 33 statesFlorida reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll since pandemic began.
  4. Science: World Health Organization acknowledges airborne transmission of coronavirus.
  5. Travel: Young adults are most likely to have moved due to coronavirus.
