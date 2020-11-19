Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
We're eight days away from Black Friday, but this year the event might be about more than bargains and doorbuster stampedes. Instead, the date could help determine whether certain retailers will survive past 2020 or hold on to physical stores.
Axios Re:Cap talks with Fortune senior reporter Phil Wahba about which retailers have the most to gain or lose next week and the broader future of retail.