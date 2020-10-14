Black Americans are more skeptical of a coronavirus vaccine

Strikingly large shares of Black Americans say they would be reluctant to get a coronavirus vaccine — even if it was free and had been deemed safe by scientists, according to a new nationwide survey from KFF and The Undefeated.

Why it matters: The findings reflect well-founded distrust of government and health care institutions, and they underscore the need for credible outreach efforts when a vaccine is distributed. Otherwise, distribution could fail to effectively reach the Black community, which has been disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

By the numbers: Just 17% of Black American adults say they definitely will get a Covid-19 vaccine if it were determined to be safe by scientists and it was free; 49% said they would not get it.

Large shares are skeptical even among people at the highest risk. Just 20% of Black people with a serious health condition say they definitely would get a safe, free vaccine, as did 24% of those who have a health care worker in the home and 25% of Black seniors.

Just 9% of Black adults feel very confident that a vaccine will have been properly tested or will be distributed fairly.

Between the lines: Vaccine hesitancy in the Black community is rooted in experiences with discrimination and systemic racism.

The share of Black people who say racial discrimination in health care is commonplace has increased from 56% in 1999 to 70% now.

What’s next: Vaccine distribution will likely begin with health care workers, providing real-world evidence of safety.

Political leaders and public health officials who have credibility in communities of color could also help reduce vaccine hesitancy.

The bottom line: A vaccine distribution effort that is not coupled with a credible outreach effort in communities of color is likely to fall far short of reaching many of the people who are most at risk.

