Bitcoin’s bull run

Bitcoin's market cap — the amount of bitcoin in the world multiplied by its current price — is at an all-time high.
Driving the news: A recent embrace by PayPal and other mainstream figureheads along with expansionist Fed policy and a weaker dollar have sent individual bition prices yesterday to a 2020 high of $18,350.
By the numbers: Despite being more than a grand shy of its all-time high of $19,666 on Dec. 17, 2017, bitcoin’s recent market cap is a record $328 billion, about $10 billion less than Mastercard.
- Bitcoin is up 145% on the year, far outperforming most stocks.
Sleeper theory: Also lurking behind Bitcoin’s recent price surge is a supply crunch from bitcoin miners in China.
- Chinese firms that do 70% of the computational work verifying transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain have had bank accounts frozen as part of a Chinese government crackdown on fraud.
- “Currently, 74% of the miners are facing difficulty liquidating their holdings to meet electricity expenses,” CoinDesk’s Omkar Godbole writes, citing a source in China.