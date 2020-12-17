Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Bitcoin prices are far below fair value, Guggenheim CIO says

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Yahoo Finance, as of 3:40pm ET Wednesday; Chart: Axios Visuals

Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd told Bloomberg on Wednesday that bitcoin's current price is well below fair value and that given its scarcity and the “rampant money printing” by the Fed, the digital token should eventually climb to about $400,000 per coin.

By the numbers: Bitcoin rose above $23,000 overnight bringing its 2020 gain to more than 200%.

  • Last month, Guggenheim filed to reserve the right to invest as much as 10% of its $5.3 billion Macro Opportunities Fund in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which invests solely in the cryptocurrency.

What he's saying: “Our fundamental work shows that bitcoin should be worth about $400,000,” Minerd said. “It’s based on the scarcity and relative valuation such as things like gold as a percentage of GDP. So you know, bitcoin actually has a lot of the attributes of gold and at the same time has an unusual value in terms of transactions.”

  • Similarly, hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said earlier this year he’s been buying bitcoin as a hedge against inflation after years of muted price increases.

Bulls on parade: “We have a new line in the sand and the focus shifts to the next round number of $30,000,” Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of Nexo, a crypto lender, told Bloomberg.

  • This “is the start of a new chapter for bitcoin. It’s a narrative the media and retail crowd can properly latch onto because they’ve been noticeably absent from this rally.”

Don't sleep: Market metrics that track inflation have continued to rise in recent weeks. The 5-year breakeven rate was 1.92% Wednesday, its highest closing point since March 2019, Tradeweb data show.

  • The 10-year breakeven rate is 1.94% and at its highest since May 2019.
  • The 30-year breakeven rate is 1.98%.

Orion Rummler
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Bitcoin price reaches $20K for the first time

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The value of bitcoin jumped to $20,000 on Wednesday morning, CNBC reports, citing Coin Metrics market data.

The big picture: The cryptocurrency almost traded above $20k in 2017, but advocates tell CNBC that institutional support from S&P Dow Jones Indices and Cboe Global Markets have put the virtual currency on an upward track.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Weekly jobless claims rise to 885,000 as Congress nears stimulus deal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Initial weekly jobless claims rose to 885,000 last week, an increase of 23,000 and a higher total than the 800,000 claims economists had projected, according to data released by the Labor Department.

Why it matters: The jobless numbers are moving in the wrong direction heading into the holidays. Amid clear indicators that the economic recovery is slowing, Congress looks set to reach a deal on a targeted stimulus package as soon as today.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - World

Putin denies Russian agents poisoned opposition leader Navalny

Photo: Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied that Russian intelligence officers were involved in the near-deadly Novichok poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, suggesting with a laugh that they "would have probably finished the job," the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: A bombshell investigation led by open-source research group Bellingcat found that agents of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) with expertise in chemical weapons followed Navalny on more than 30 trips to and from Moscow starting in 2017 before he was poisoned in August.

