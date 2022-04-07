Bitcoin has never been more difficult to mine

Data: Blockchain.com; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

It has never been more difficult to mine bitcoin than it is now.

Context: Mining refers to bitcoin's consensus mechanism, proof-of-work. Miners need to solve a cryptographic puzzle to have the right to add a block to the ledger and earn some fresh bitcoin (currently the reward is 6.25 bitcoins worth roughly $275,000).

Why it matters: Mining difficulty reflects how many miners are trying to win blocks. If more people are trying to win, then more people believe it's going to be worth it to try.

When more people try, Bitcoin hikes up the difficulty.

The high difficulty now likely means miners are joining the network because they think the price is going to stay where it is or go up.

Be smart: People mine either because the bitcoin price is good or because they found some very cheap electricity (more miners means more electricity used to run the network.)

As crypto gets bigger, other forces have also impacted difficulty. That giant drop last year largely corresponds to China booting all its crypto miners.

The latest: This is just another recent milestone for the original cryptocurrency. Last week, it released its 19 millionth bitcoin, leaving only 2 million more to go.