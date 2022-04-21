Data: CoinGecko; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

There are two "leading" forks of the two biggest blockchains, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic — neither of them are doing great, compared to their parent chain.

Why it matters: Because blockchains run on open-source software, they can always be forked — the term for when someone makes a change that's not approved by the developers in charge of a codebase. This provides a check on the developers who maintain that codebase, making sure they don't veer wildly away from what their users want.

Ethereum and Bitcoin have both experienced headline-grabbing forks.