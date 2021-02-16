Case dismissed against woman who called police on Black bird-watcher

Prosecutors have dropped the case against Amy Cooper, a white woman who called 911 to falsely accuse a Black bird watcher of threatening her life in Central Park last spring, the New York Times reports.

What they're saying: A Manhattan judge agreed to drop the misdemeanor charge of filing a false report after Cooper "completed a therapeutic educational program that included instruction about racial biases," per the Times.

Cooper held five sessions with her therapist and "learned a lot" from the experience, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi said.

Flashback: The incident in May last year, which was caught on film, was one of several viral episodes that helped catalyze massive Black Lives Matter protests against the police killings of Black people in the U.S.

Christian Cooper, the bird watcher who filmed Cooper's response after he asked her to put her dog on a leash, told the View last year that he had accepted her apology.