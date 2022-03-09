Biotechs are in a funk after COVID boom

The biotech industry is slumping after delivering life-saving COVID treatments and attracting droves of investors early in the pandemic.

Why it matters: Biotechs keep the drug pipeline flowing with novel treatments — and make attractive M&A targets for big pharmaceutical manufacturers. But regulatory uncertainty and a return to pre-pandemic life are combining to cool interest in public and private markets, experts say.

By the numbers: The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF fund, which is often used as a proxy for the industry performance, is down more than 37% over the past 12 months, far underperforming the broader market.

Biotech funding in February was down 59% year-over-year, with both public market transactions and venture capital funding falling off, per Jefferies.

Zoom in: After a run of explosive growth, the industry may have been due for a correction. Biotech flourished at the height of the pandemic, but investors are now returning to other sectors, including retail and transportation.

Analysts say investors also have been confused by the sheer number of biotechs being funded in private markets — and are uncertain how to pick winners and losers.

"To me it comes down to the pace. It's been a little bit too fast and I think a lot of that is coming home to roost," Oppenheimer strategist Jared Holz said on a recent "Bio Banter" podcast.

There's also continued uncertainty surrounding drug pricing legislation, pharma supply chains and federal antitrust reviews. Prospective changes to the FDA's drug approval process also could be in the offing.

Yes, but: The biotechs still are churning out products for investors to put money into. Biotechs that depend on capital markets grew R&D by 20–25% last year, Jefferies estimates.

The big question: Will dealmaking pick up because the companies are cheap, or will big drug manufacturers like Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb build out their pipelines on their own?