Bionic eye recipients left in the dark with obsolete tech

Joann Muller

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A nightmare scenario: A cutting-edge, life-changing device embedded in your body fails and the company behind it is all but gone.

It happened to more than 350 people who are blind around the world who received artificial eyes only to be abandoned by the company that invented them, Second Sight Medical Products, the technology journal IEEE Spectrum writes.

Why it matters: Entrepreneurs are rushing to cash in on recent advances in brain technology with such hopes as reversing depression, treating Alzheimer's disease or restoring mobility.

  • But not all companies will succeed and the risk for early adopters is that their high-tech implants turn into just another obsolete gadget.
  • The fallout of Second Sight's saga is a reminder of the perils of relying on private companies for essential health devices.

Details: Second Sight ran into financial trouble in early 2020 and abandoned its retinal implant technology as it struggled to avoid bankruptcy.

  • Now it's merging with an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, Nano Precision Medical, that is developing a new implant for drug delivery.

What they're saying: "It is fantastic technology and a lousy company," patient Ross Doerr says of Second Sight, per IEEE Spectrum.

  • "As long as nothing goes wrong, I'm fine," added another, Terry Byland, a double-implant recipient. "But if something does go wrong with it, well, I'm screwed. Because there's no way of getting it fixed."

Read the full account here.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team Canada celebrates their win over Team USA in the women's ice hockey gold medal match on Day 13 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, China, on Thursday. Photo" Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

🏒 Canada beats U.S. to win Winter Olympics gold

🎿 Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish for 3rd time at Beijing Olympics

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 13 highlights

🤖 AI helps measure the jumps in Beijing

🥇 American women lead the way in Beijing

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
30 mins ago - Technology

Two sides gear up for tech antitrust showdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Progressive organizations are going big on anti-monopoly messaging as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce defends Big Tech.

Driving the news: As the Chamber launches attacks on antitrust moves against tech’s biggest firms, the group Fight Corporate Monopolies is launching a new “War Room” campaign Thursday, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
60 mins ago - Technology

Meta reorganizes comms team to go on PR offense

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook parent Meta is reorganizing its communications and public affairs team to combat an onslaught of negative press and try to repair its reputation.

Why it matters: The new structure, according to internal memos obtained by Axios, gives communications and public affairs executives more power across the organization to respond to public relations crises.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

