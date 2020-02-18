21 mins ago - Health

Biogen brings in Warren Buffett, loses Ray Dalio

Bob Herman

Biogen has been an active stock. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A lot of Biogen's value hinges on whether federal scientists and regulators will approve or reject its drug candidate for Alzheimer's.

Driving the news: The drug, called aducanumab, has attracted people like Warren Buffett to invest in Biogen's stock on the assumption the drug will score approval for a patient population that desperately seeks a treatment. But other wealthy investors, like Ray Dalio, have taken a less sanguine view and dumped Biogen completely.

By the numbers: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway hadn't owned any shares of Biogen until it bought 648,000 new shares in the last quarter of 2019, according to regulatory documents flagged by Meg Tirrell of CNBC.

Yes, but: Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates sold off all of its 237,000 Biogen shares, according to regulatory filings.

  • Parnassus Investments and HealthCor Management likewise divested all of their Biogen stakes, while a handful of others significantly dialed back investments.

The big picture: The FDA is expected to review and rule on Biogen's application at some point this year. The recent stock trading around Biogen gives a glimpse at how much is riding on this drug, and how much uncertainty there is around approval.

Bob Herman

Why Biogen's generic drug patent win matters

Mylan is itching to make a generic version of Biogen's popular multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, but that won't be happening for a while now that federal patent reviewers turned down Mylan's patent challenge.

The big picture: The victory for Biogen not only secures several more years of monopoly pricing for the company — Biogen has a history of raising Tecfidera's list price by at least 5% per year — but also likely will create a higher baseline price for when Tecfidera generics finally come out.

Bob Herman

A tale of two drug patent cases

Biogen scored a major patent win with its multiple sclerosis drug. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The U.S. Patent and Appeal Board this week handed down mixed rulings in a pair of important cases involving drug patents.

Why it matters: The patent system is the foundation of drug companies' ability to keep their prices high, and these specific rulings will affect access and cost for two drugs that treat serious conditions — HIV and multiple sclerosis.

Axios

If Buffett's job splits, Berkshire Hathaway could be in for a makeover

Warren Buffett speaks to the press in Omaha, Nebraska in May 2019. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Warren Buffett turns 90 in August, and his holding company Berkshire Hathaway could be in for a stock-boosting makeover after he eventually retires, Andrew Bary of Barron's writes (subscription).

Why it matters: Many investors believe that new leadership could allow room for new value as the conglomerate breaks up, Bary writes — "or at least be more amenable to an idea that Buffett opposes."

