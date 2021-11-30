Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Exclusive: Bill Gates-backed venture fund targets decarbonizing aluminum

Data: IEA; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The need to decarbonize heavy industries such as steel, aluminum and cement manufacturing is taking on new urgency as policymakers and financiers search for ways to speed up the transition to a low carbon future.

Driving the news: On the aluminum front, Sortera Alloys, a company that seeks to achieve 100% reuse of aluminum waste from end-of-life products, announced $10 million in funding from Bill Gates-affiliated Breakthrough Energy Ventures on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The new investment signals the importance of reducing the energy intensity of making aluminum, which is in high demand from automakers seeking lightweight materials for new electric vehicles.

  • The new funding adds to previous backing the company received from the Energy Department's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) and VC firm Chrysalix.

The big picture: Meeting the global climate goals reinforced at the COP26 summit in Glasgow earlier this month requires a Herculean effort to decarbonize vast swaths of the global economy.

Details: According to the International Energy Agency, aluminum manufacturing is not on track to meet the energy intensity reductions needed for its net zero scenario.

  • In the past few years, the direct carbon intensity of aluminum production stayed relatively flat, but it needs to drop by 3% per year from now through 2030, the IEA stated in its recent report.
  • This is in part because of how energy intensive producing aluminum is, as well as a lack of breakthroughs and investments in recycling, the IEA noted.

Context: Sortera uses artificial intelligence at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, pilot facility to analyze photos of scrap metal in order to categorize every piece and ensure its automated machines utilize them efficiently and effectively.

  • The company is targeting the $10 billion sorted aluminum alloy feedstock market, according to company founder and president Nalin Kumar.
  • Its pilot plant is already shipping trial materials, which are intended for use in cars, construction and aircraft parts. Some of its products can currently only be made via primary aluminum production, which emits more carbon dioxide compared to recycling.
  • In an interview with Axios, Kumar said his broad vision is to contribute to a circular economy in which the company would take in scrap metal from cars and put all of it to use, using artificial intelligence-aided sorting and processing.
  • The company would then ship back products to the same car manufacturers, so Ford vehicles, for example, that reach their end-of-life would contribute components to new Ford cars and trucks.

What they're saying: “The auto industry, in particular, should be very excited about Sortera's ability to deliver high purity recycled materials without the cost and negative impact of producing virgin metal feed stocks,” said Carmichael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, in a statement.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Cautious hope for CO2 capture after "false starts"

Data: IEA; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The pipeline of carbon capture projects worldwide is growing and there are signs that fewer plans will die on the vine than in the past, the International Energy Agency said.

Why it matters: Carbon capture, utilization and storage has the potential to curb emissions from heavy industries and power generation. But the long-hoped-for scale-up of commercial deployment has unfolded very slowly.

Margaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

Biden administration makes first move on data privacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Biden administration is launching its first big effort on privacy policy by looking at how data privacy issues affect civil rights.

Why it matters: An administration perspective on privacy policy could be key in developing a long-awaited national privacy law by putting the White House stamp on how to regulate privacy.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianJacque Schrag
3 hours ago - World
Axios Investigates

Exclusive: Airbnb hosts Xinjiang rentals on land owned by sanctioned group

Data: Axios research, Airbnb, Australia Strategic Policy Institute's International Cyber Policy Centre; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Airbnb has more than a dozen homes available for rent in China's Xinjiang region on land owned by an organization sanctioned by the U.S. government for complicity in genocide and forced labor, an Axios investigation has found.

Why it matters: The listings expose Airbnb to regulatory risk under U.S. law. They also land yet another American tech company in the crossfire between the U.S. and China.

