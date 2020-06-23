16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Bill Ackman's "mature unicorn" acquisition company could raise $6.5 billion

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company formed by Bill Ackman to acquire "mature unicorns," filed for a $3 billion IPO.

Why it matters: $3 billion would be the most money ever raised by a SPAC. And it may ultimately raise nearly $6.5 billion, based on concurrent plans to raise between $1 billion and $3 billion from funds associated with Ackman's hedge funds, plus up to another $450 million if banks exercise their over-allotment options.

  • Mature unicorns? Yeah, we need a better term for this. Twitter is helping out.
  • The backdrop: Pershing Square did a SPAC back in 2011, which ultimately took Burger King public.

The bottom line: "The deal will give Ackman firepower to compete for a big acquisition against some of the largest private equity firms, such as Apollo Global Management and The Blackstone Group," writes Reuters.

16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why the pandemic isn't like a hurricane

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow likes to compare the coronavirus pandemic to a hurricane, arguing it's a devastating but finite event that doesn't leave a lasting economic mark.

Why it matters: It's a flawed analogy being used to inform America's economic policy.

Ina Fried
30 mins ago - Technology

Making sense of the Mac's transition to Apple chips

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Though Apple's announcement that it will move the Mac to homegrown chips was long expected, the company has now filled in the blanks for when that shift will start, how long it will take and what developers must do to get ready.

Between the lines: Apple laid out the shape of its chip transition and lined up its key partners Adobe and Microsoft — but some observers say the company didn't fully explain how the shift will benefit developers and consumers.

Jacob Knutson
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "I don't kid" about slowing down coronavirus testing

Pressed on whether he was joking when he said at a campaign rally this weekend that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing, President Trump told reporters on Tuesday: "I don't kid."

Why it matters: White House officials have insisted that the comments were "tongue-in-cheek." Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal this week that while increased testing does lead to more cases reported, the higher percentages of positive tests results in many states "cannot be explained by increased testing."

