Big Tech braces for sprawling FTC acquisitions review

The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday it will review the past decade of takeovers by tech giants Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft. Not only the large ones, but also the hundreds of smaller ones that didn't trigger automatic antitrust reviews.

Why it matters: Apparently the FTC thinks it has a technique for getting toothpaste back into the tube. And that's before one considers the knotty logistics of unwinding something like Facebook/Instagram or some random Google acqui-hire from 2015.

The big picture; Antitrust regulators typically get their way just by threatening to block a deal. But they've recently suffered two huge defeats when going after deep-pocketed tech defendants: DOJ on AT&T/Time Warner and state AGs on Sprint/T-Mobile. No pockets are deeper than the ones that FTC is now digging around in.

  • Worth noting: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) just proposed to remove the FTC's antitrust function altogether. And it's notable that this announcement wasn't made in concert with DOJ, which today happens to be holding an antitrust workshop at Stanford University.

The state of play: This is going to take a while. Maybe even into a new presidential administration.

  • We're talking about tons of small, niche acquisitions that involve people who may no longer be involved with the participating companies, let alone acquired products that have since been mothballed.
  • It could also involve possible re-reviews of mega-deals like Microsoft/LinkedIn, Amazon/Whole Foods, Google/Nest, Facebook/WhatsApp, Apple/Beats, and more.

The bottom line: This could become a massive headache for the five target companies, but more "take some aspirin and a nap" than "go to the ER."

  • Corporate M&A sources have consistently told me that Washington D.C. rhetoric isn't having too much impact on their acquisition activities, believing that the bark is much worse than the bite.

Hawley seeks overhaul of the Federal Trade Commission

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley's frustration with the FTC's policing of the tech industry has prompted him to propose taking the more-than-100-year-old agency off of merger reviews and turning what remains into a wing of the Justice Department.

The big picture: The FTC has been under fire from both Republicans and Democrats calling for tougher action on Big Tech; Hawley's pitch is to hand the agency's competition authority to the DOJ's antitrust division so that a reimagined FTC could hone its focus on privacy and other digital issues.

FTC reviewing a decade of Big Tech acquisitions

The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday it is investigating acquisitions made by Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet/Google from 2010 on.

Why it matters: As pressure mounts to regulate Big Tech companies as monopolies, the FTC is one of two arms of the federal government empowered to enforce antitrust law, along with the Justice Department.

Facebook's rising Democrat problem

One of Facebook's biggest headaches leading up to 2020 isn't election interference or fake news — it's worrying about what a Democrat in the White House could mean for the business.

Why it matters: The Obama administration's warm embrace of Big Tech is no longer shared by many Democratic policymakers and presidential hopefuls. Many of them hold Facebook responsible for President Trump's 2016 victory, assail it for allowing misinformation to spread, and have vowed to regulate it or break it up.

