Two big takeaways from the JOLTS report

Data: BLS via Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

There were two themes that persisted in November's U.S. job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) released on Friday — the stubborn quits rate and the consistent decline in the number of job openings.

The big picture: Job openings fell by 561,000 to 6.8 million, the Labor Department said, the biggest drop since August 2015. That pushed the number of job openings to the lowest level since February 2018.