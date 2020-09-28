The oil-and-gas producers Devon Energy and WPX Energy are merging in a roughly $2.6 billion all-stock transaction that comes as U.S. producers are struggling with depressed prices and demand.

Why it matters: The deal between two companies active in the prolific Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico will help create economies of scale and improved margins, they said this morning.

The move "accelerates Devon’s transition to a business model that prioritizes free cash cow generation over production growth," they said of the combined company, which will retain the Devon name.

The merger creates one of the largest shale producers in the country, with current combined production of 277,000 barrels per day.

Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported on the deal over the weekend.

The big picture: Analysts have been predicting that the pandemic, combined with the already challenging economics of shale, could spur new consolidation in the U.S. oil patch.

In July, Chevron announced a $5 billion deal to acquire Noble Energy, though that deal wasn't just about shale — it also gave Chevron key natural gas assets in the Mediterranean Sea.

The intrigue: There’s an election angle here too.

Bloomberg points out that Devon has a greater share than WPX of holdings on federal lands, and Biden has vowed to curtail development in those areas.

“A deal with WPX would ... address Devon’s exposure to federal acreage, according to Gabe Sorbara, an analyst at Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC.”

They report that “Devon has been fielding analyst questions for months about the potential impact of a Biden presidency.”

Go deeper: Why U.S. oil production won't soar again soon